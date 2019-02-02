Abortion protesters deny prying into information of women having terminations

People carrying anti-abortion posters once again gathered outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

People carrying anti-abortion posters once again gathered outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Charles Byrne was one of a trio of protesters at the Co Louth hospital and he said was there because they had received "reliable information that there were two abortions taking place".

"Our purpose is to have a prayerful, peaceful presence to remember that baby and to honour their lives however short they might be."

Mr Byrne was one of a number of people who took a legal challenge against the outcome of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment last year. He also took part in a similar protest outside the hospital last month after it was claimed on social media that the first abortion was scheduled to take place there.

Yesterday, he said he did not have information regarding the two women. He said: "I didn't enquire into those kind of things. We are not trying to pry into the individual cases.

"Any time there is an abortion we believe it is a tragedy. We are not here to judge the woman but the action itself is a heinous crime and we stand for those babies."

He was with another man and one woman who stood at the Windmill Road entrance to the hospital from 7am to 10am.

They each held up an anti-abortion sign.

One read 'Babies are God's property, destroy them at your peril'.

Another said, 'Abortion (murder) here today'.

Mr Byrne said he heard that abortion services take place on particular days and said: "As far as I heard there is two beds booked on Thursdays, that there is a theatre booked on Fridays and on Tuesdays there is consultations, that is as far as I have heard."

With him was Brian Ó'Caithnia, who said he was there "just to be part of this presence, this witness, that we know that abortion is a tragedy, and that there is always a better option, and we don't want our country ending up like other countries that have gone down this road".

He said that some staff were supportive of them, including a woman he believed was a nurse.

Mr Byrne said that she had said, "keep it up" as she passed them by.

"People think that just because something is law we just have to follow the law now and it is like a new morality, as if something was wrong yesterday and now it is right," he added.

He repeated that they were not interested in the details of who the women having abortions were, adding: "We never ask about patients in particular, we have never enquired into personal details.

"The only thing we would be interested in is if there is actually an abortion taking place."

He confirmed that people are providing information to him and, in relation to whether they do so anonymously or not he said: "You get some texts but we do have people kind of on the grapevine."

He said he did not want to name anyone who was providing information.

When it was put to him that there must be staff in the hospital giving information he said, "yeah", but did not want to give any names, saying: "I don't want to get anyone in trouble."

A woman, who is an in-patient, said she supported what they were doing. "Fair play to them," she said.

Gardaí when asked if they were investigating any alleged breach of data or leak of information regarding Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, responded: "We have received no reports regarding this."

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital makes ongoing efforts to review its procedures and processes regarding patient confidentiality.

Irish Independent