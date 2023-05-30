Abolish VAT on sun cream and axe hospital car parking charges, says Irish Cancer Society

VAT on sun protection cream should be abolished and hospital car park changes axed, the Irish Cancer Society said today.

The charity in a pre-Budget submission called for a €20m investment in cancer services and also a guarantee that women treated for cancer after giving birth can postpone maternity leave until after the treatment.

Dr Bláithín Moriarty, a consultant dermatologist supported the call to abolish VAT on sunscreen products of SPF 30+ highlighting the importance of accessibility.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

The National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) expects this number to double by 2040.

Skin cancer is a disease of skin cells. Nine out of every 10 cases are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds.

Over exposure to UV rays, which leads to tanning, redness or burning of the skin, causes damage to skin cells. While much of this damage is repaired some remains and can lead to skin cancer later in life..

Early detection is also vital. If spotted early up to 90pc of cases are curable. In the case of melanoma skin cancer spotting it early can save your life. For this reason it is important to get to know your skin, check it every month for changes and speak to your doctor if you are worried.

Rachel Morrogh of the Irish Cancer Society said :“Approximately 45,000 people will get a cancer diagnosis next year, and this number is expected to grow in the coming years. Timing is everything when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer. This is why we call for a protected cancer care pathway to ensure that people can access the diagnostic tests as and when they are needed, and access cancer treatment in a timely manner. Investment in the National Cancer Strategy, and in vital services, is essential towards ensuring good results for cancer patients during and after cancer.

“The impact of cancer on families across the country is being felt all the more acutely this year. Costs are being compounded by the cost-of-living crisis, some people are being diagnosed with more advanced cancers and the health service is buckling under increased and sustained pressure. The Irish Cancer Society believes that Budget 2024 is an opportunity to positively impact the future and that this Pre-Budget Submission charts a course towards that.

“Cancer is not just a Department of Health, HSE or National Cancer Control Programme issue. Cancer is a disease that needs the attention of every member of Government and every elected representative.”

Debbie Kelleher, Clinical Specialist Radiation Therapist, also warned of the issues in accessing radiation therapy, and the significant emotional impact this is having on patients, their families, as well as staff.