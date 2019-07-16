THE summer weather may be over already as Met Éireann have forecast an end to the "abnormal" high temperatures and dry days enjoyed in recent weeks.

'Abnormal' high temperatures to come to an end this week

Now it's raincoats at the ready as showers are predicted to stay for the rest of this week.

Today looks to be the final day of fine weather with temperatures staying in the low 20s and just a few scattered showers around Leinster.

From tomorrow, temperatures are set to drop in to the mid to high teens as the rain develops across the country, becoming particularly persistent in eastern parts.

On Thursday, we could see a low of 10C as rain begins in Munster before spreading nationwide.

The changeable Irish weather will be in full force for the remainder of the week with a mix of sunny spells and heavier rain expected with Friday predicted to be wet and windy.

Moving towards the weekend we won't see the sun making much of a comeback as the rain is forecast to continue throughout.

Met Éireann has said to expect the more typical mixed weather to return going forward in to the summer, with an increase in rain and temperatures falling back to the more "normal" range of the mid to high teens.

The dry weather and higher temperatures over the past few weeks were somewhat "abnormal conditions" for an Irish summer, a Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie.

"A lot of holidaymakers wouldn't like to have the rain, but others, like farmers, might welcome the change," they added.

Online Editors