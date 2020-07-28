Abbey Theatre directors to step down next July following years of worry about the national theatre's future

The joint directors of the Abbey Theatre are to leave their roles next July following years of worry about the theatre's future.

Neil Murray and Graham McLaren will step away from their roles in July 2021 when their current contracts expire.

The joint directors, who were appointed five years ago, taking over from director Fiach Mac Conghail, will serve until the end of their contracts, but a spokesperson for the theatre confirmed that their employment with the Abbey will go no further.

"The Board of the Abbey Theatre has confirmed its intention to hold an open competition for the leadership of the theatre for the period 2021 - 2026," they said.

"The Board will advertise shortly for the positions of Executive Director (CEO) and Artistic Director. Both posts will be for a five-year period, beginning in July 2021.

"In view of the challenges and opportunities in the coming years, and following consideration of its strategy and its leadership requirements for that period, the Board has decided that this new leadership structure is in the best interests of the national theatre."

While the spokesperson said that no further details are available until the positions are advertised, the recruitment comes after Mr Murray and Mr McLaren were the subject of some controversy while at the helm of a national theatre.

Around two and a half years ago, more than 425 theatre professionals wrote a letter of complaint concerning the Abbey's policy of increased co-productions and a reduction in self-produced plays under the current artistic directorship.

Signatories said they “gravely worried” about the theatre's future under the Scottish-based directors.

Online Editors