Abandoned dog helped gardaí prosecute its owner by leading them to where she was staying

AN abandoned dog helped gardaí prosecute its owner when it escaped custody and led officers to where she was staying.

Gardaí had found the dog tied to a fence in central Dublin and were bringing it back to a station when it slipped the leash, ran off and found the woman in a nearby flat.

Dublin District Court heard Shauna Baxter (34) would never have been apprehended by gardaí without the assistance of the dog.

Baxter, a mother-of-three from Pinewood Green Avenue, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty by abandoning the dog, causing it unnecessary suffering. A crack cocaine user, she was jailed for six months for a separate drugs offence.

Sergeant Michelle Lynch told Judge Bryan Smyth on the morning of April 16, gardaí became aware that a dog was tied to a fence at Swift’s Alley and had been there overnight.

Gardaí took the dog from the fence and made their way with it back to Kevin Street Garda Station.

En route, the dog slipped the lead, entered an address and went into a flat. Baxter was there and when questioned about the dog, she accepted ownership.

The dog was not chipped and Baxter “would not have been apprehended if the dog hadn’t slipped the leash and returned to the address”, defence solicitor Niall O’Connor said.

It was not Baxter’s own address but she was staying there at the time.

Judge Smyth asked Mr O’Connor if the dog had assisted the prosecution. “Effectively, yes,” he replied.

There were other occupants in the flat but Baxter was happy to accept responsibility and plead guilty, Mr O’Connor said.

The accused admitted separate charges of possession of drugs and stolen property and being a passenger in a stolen car. Gardaí found her acting suspiciously on a bicycle at Merchant’s Quay on April 1, 2020. As they spoke to her, she failed to make eye contact and gave vague and dubious answers about the bike before stating that it belonged to a relative of hers. Gardaí suspected it was stolen and seized it. When arrested, later, she said she had been holding the bike for “one of the lads”.

On May 30 last year, she was found slumped over asleep in a stolen car. Gardaí knocked on the window to wake her and she was under the influence of an intoxicant and had a metal pipe and tin foil. She admitted she had fallen asleep after smoking crack cocaine.

The car’s number plate had been altered with a black marker to change a 0 to an 8.

Baxter was found in possession of seven deals of crack cocaine worth €90 on Talbot Street on May 5 last year.

The accused had had her own difficulties in the past, Mr O’Connor said. She was welcome to return to the family home when free of drugs. She had employment when “not in the midst of her addiction difficulties”.

Baxter had been in custody for two weeks when she appeared in court - this was her first time and it had been a wake-up call for her, Mr O’Connor said.

Judge Smyth imposed the six month sentence on a drugs charge and took the animal welfare and other offences into consideration.