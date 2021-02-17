| 9.8°C Dublin

Aaron Forde just the latest in a long line of people to fall foul of their own social media posts

Aaron Forde's appointment to a State body was cancelled shortly after being announced following the emergence of inappropriate comments he had posted to Twitter. Expand

Ann Marie Walsh

A RUN-OF-THE-MILL email, announcing a Government appointment to a State agency, landed in inboxes shortly after 3pm. It was interesting, but hardly groundbreaking news.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe rushed out a press release congratulating Aaron Forde on his new job.

“I’m familiar with Mr Forde’s impressive CV, he has spent many years at the helm of some very successful businesses including Aurivo, where he held the position of chief executive for 16 years. Prior to this, he was chairman of Ornua, which is best known for Kerrygold butter.”

