Aaron Forde just the latest in a long line of people to fall foul of their own social media posts

A RUN-OF-THE-MILL email, announcing a Government appointment to a State agency, landed in inboxes shortly after 3pm. It was interesting, but hardly groundbreaking news.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe rushed out a press release congratulating Aaron Forde on his new job.

“I’m familiar with Mr Forde’s impressive CV, he has spent many years at the helm of some very successful businesses including Aurivo, where he held the position of chief executive for 16 years. Prior to this, he was chairman of Ornua, which is best known for Kerrygold butter.”

By around 9pm, a bigger story about the seemingly unremarkable appointment was breaking.

The political climate had significantly changed within a matter of hours, from a place of warmth to sub-zero temperatures for the Green Party leader’s appointee.

While Mr Forde had an impressive CV, it seemed nobody had checked his Twitter history.

After Independent.ie political editor Philip Ryan contacted the minister to get his views on social media comments by Mr Forde on Twitter, it emerged the appointment was no longer happening.

Mr Forde had deleted his account, but it was already too late.

Read More

The content of some of those posts show why Eamon Ryan moved at super speed to avoid what could have been days of embarrassing procrastinating.

Not only were there references to social welfare recipients as “kn***ers” and suggestions that members of the Travelling community were involved in stealing, intimidation and illegal parking, there were unflattering comments about his Government employers.

Leo Varadkar was described as narcissistic and a leak. The Greens as clueless.

It’s not like social media has just been invented. It’s years since people were first warned that employers could be checking out their ill-advised Facebook snaps depicting them falling out of nightclubs.

But like Mr Forde, there are many others who have learned, to their detriment, nothing that goes online is ever really deleted.

Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford Lee and Sinn Féin’s Brian Stanley are among those who faced backlashes over inappropriate comments posted to social media.

As recently as today, there is a news story about an actress in the UK who was sacked over a Facebook post about homosexuality. Her claim for discrimination, breach of contract and harassment was rejected.

Seyi Omooba sued Leicester’s Curve Theatre and her former agents after being dropped from a performance of The Color Purple.

After landing a lead role as a character who has a lesbian relationship, another actor highlighted a post she had put up when she was younger.

“I do not believe you can be born gay, and I do not believe homosexuality is right, though the law of this land has made it legal doesn’t mean it’s right,” it read.

It appears many people still forget there’s a potential audience of millions for their online comments, or perhaps some are just so desperate for clicks and retweets that they court controversy to get noticed.

There is even the possibility they may be unaware that their comments are offensive.

“The level of stupidity never fails to amaze me when it comes to what people put up on social media, because social media is immediate,” said employment lawyer Richard Grogan. “Instagram and Twitter are normally short enough pieces. The comments that can come up are very much kneejerk reactions at times.”

Mr Grogan said Twitter posts are so short that it is difficult to set out a reasoned argument, and posts are sometimes taken out of context.

“Twitter is one that particularly gets people into trouble,” he said.

“If you are a person who is looking to have a lead role, what you might personally believe may not be something you should put on Twitter.

“The appropriate use of social media, particularly for those in leadership roles in organisations, is of paramount importance. The reason for this is that the profile of organisations is now very much being determined online, and online postings on any issue are now reflecting back on the organisation.”

His advice is to ask yourself, before posting anything, what a 55-year-old conservative male or female would think of your tweet.

Recruitment experts say individuals who are going for jobs are likely to have their social media accounts checked by potential employers, while inappropriate comments by existing staff are leading to disciplinary action.

Managing director of Matrix Recruitment, Kieran McKeown, said if you wouldn’t like to see your comment, opinion or party photo in a newspaper, don’t post it to your social media account.

“Employers want to learn as much as possible about their prospective employees and while an interview can tell a lot, more and more are turning to social media, which can often offer a compelling reason to hire, or reject, a candidate,” he said.

“If you are considering a career change, give your social media platforms – all of them – a good spring clean.

“Work on the assumption that an employer will screen your accounts, so be ruthless and delete anything that doesn’t cast you in a favourable light. And if in doubt, seek a second opinion as it can be difficult to be objective about ourselves.”