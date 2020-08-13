Aaron Brady was ‘driving an Audi and living a nice life’ in New York, says former NYPD detective

Convicted murderer Aaron Brady was “driving an Audi” and “living a nice life” in New York after he escaped to the United States after the death of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

He had just gotten married, had a “nice apartment” and had a child according to a former New York Police Department detective who was investigating him.

Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during an armed robbery seven years ago yesterday.

Following a 28-week trial, the jury of seven women and five men returned guilty verdicts on counts of capital murder and robbery.

Speaking on the Sarah McInerney Show on RTÉ Radio One this morning, former detective at the NYPD James Walsh said that after coming to the US, Aaron Mr Brady got married, had a child and lived a comfortable life.

“He was living a nice life, he was working in construction, he had a nice apartment, he got married and had a child, he was driving an Audi. He was living a nice life,” he said.

“He kept to himself, he had his own little circle of friends.”

The NYPD began keeping tabs on Brady in August 2015.

“We were given a name, address and picture,” said Mr Walsh.

“We were able to establish patterns of his work, where he was frequenting and his address from social media.”

He also recalled the day that Mr Brady was arrested in May 2017.

“Homeland security set up a surveillance in his house, they were waiting for him to leave.

“He got into a black Audi started driving, we knew he didn't have a driver’s license and he was pulled over.

“I think at first he thought it was just local police stopping him for a traffic violation but then it became apparent when he saw the insignia on the officers that it was federal agents that he knew why he was stopped and what was going on,” Mr Walsh added.

He said that the collaboration between the NYPD and An Garda Siochana was “unprecedented” during the investigation, with both forces able to share real time information.

“There’s a bond between law enforcement that people dont understand unless you put a uniform on,” he said.

Mr Walsh was happy with yesterday’s conviction.

“I was happy for the family, I was happy for the garda. It was hard to judge the coverage of the trial over here, in the States it’s a little more sensationalized. I think it’s more fact based, the reporting of it was hard to judge the way the trial was going.

“I was extremely happy when I heard the verdict and justice for the Donohoe family.”

According to the former detective, there may be further involvement from the NYPD throughout the course of the investigation into the murder.

