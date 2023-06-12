AA calls for compulsory helmets and registration for e-scooters after rider spotted on M50

AA Ireland has called for tighter regulation on e-scooter use on Irish roads to prevent what it described as the potential for a “tsunami” of incidents.

Following the circulation of footage on social media of an e-scooter user weaving in and out of traffic on Dublin’s M50, the company has called for helmet use to be made compulsory.

Head of communications for the insurer and motoring organisation Paddy Comyn called on legislators to make it mandatory for all e-scooters to be registered to the user to allow for identification to ensure proper enforcement of rules.

“Incidents such as the one on the M50 over the past weekend show that more will need to be done to ensure that e-scooter users aren’t allowed to be a danger to themselves or other road users,” he said.

Video of e-bike scooter speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viral

“These vehicles must be prevented from being altered to operate at higher speeds, helmet use must be compulsory and there should be some form of registration that allows for identification of users to allow for detection and punishment.

“With the likely arrival of a number of e-scooter rental companies, soon, we could be on the eve of a potential tsunami of incidents relating to e-scooters.

“We shouldn’t wait for any more high-profile incidents before ensuring we do the right thing, which we can do right now.”

E-scooters are currently classed as mechanically propelled vehicles, and legally cannot be used on Irish roads without tax and insurance – however, this is not on offer to riders of the devices currently.

Gardaí have been turning a blind eye while new legislation to cover the relatively new vehicles is finalised.

Legislation set to come into effect this year will mean e-scooters that are able to travel greater than 25km/h will require tax and insurance.

The long-awaited Road Traffic and Roads Bill will legislate for e-bikes and e-scooters, which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

As is the case currently, e-bikes that not allow for pedal-assisted cycling above 25km/h will be treated the same as normal pedal cycles.

Some e-scooters and e-bikes available can travel much faster than this, however, and it appears the e-scooter caught on video on the M50 was one of those models.

Under the Bill, it is expected that a number of safety measures for use in public areas will be introduced, including a minimum age of use of 16 years, compulsory helmets for those aged between 16 and 18 and a ban on their use on footpaths.

Last week, a young man on an e-scooter died after he collided with a pillar in Tallaght.

Chairperson of the Dublin Cycling Campaign Ellen Cullen said the proposed Government legislation should become law urgently.

“Increased enforcement of current legislation for all road users would make it safer for everyone,” she added.

"Dublin Cycling Campaign supports the legislation put forward by Government on this issue and would like to see such legislation passed and enacted as soon as possible.”