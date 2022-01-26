The owner of a Tallaght shop in which a young local teenager was injured in a shooting yesterday found the bullet on top of a box of Weetabix on a shelf as he was locking up last night.

The innocent victim in the attack was a local boy who was buying something in the shop when the bullet came through the window and injured him in the jaw and cheek.

He was being treated in hospital last night for two wounds to his face which are not life threatening.

Up to five shots were fired in the attack which gardai are now investigating.

Speaking this morning at the shop, owner Noel McDermott told how the events unfolded.

“There was a few people outside and I was outside as well at the time, around half past four or five o’clock.

"A motorbike with two lads on it pulled up just down from the shop and then I heard the shots. I think there was five shots altogether. When I got back into the shop I saw the young lad had been hit,” he told Independent.ie

“There’s a bullet hole in the glass and the bullet must have come through it and hit him in the face. It looks like it went through his cheek,” he added.

There was speculation that the weapon used may have been a pellet gun, but when he was locking the shop last night Noel and his colleague found a spent bullet behind the counter.

Expand Close Bullet holes visible in the shop window (Photo: Conor Feehan) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bullet holes visible in the shop window (Photo: Conor Feehan)

“It was just sitting on top of a Weetabix box on the shelf. It was definitely bigger than a pellet,” he said.

Gardai took the bullet away for examination.

“I was just shocked really. The young lad lives locally and I think he was in shock too. There were two wounds. He went home.

"He doesn't live far away, and I hear he went to hospital then,” he added.

Initial reports stated the boy was lucky to escape serious injury when the reckless gunman fired shots at a group of youths standing outside a shop in the Jobstown area of Tallaght yesterday evening.

Multiple garda units rushed to the scene after the shooting but there have been no arrests so far in the case.

Gardai at Tallaght are continuing to investigate.