TRIBUTES have been paid to veteran former Fine Gael TD P.J. 'Paddy' Sheehan (87) who died after a short illness.

Mr Sheehan passed away less than a week after the death of his beloved wife, Frances.

The father of four, a native of Goleen in west Cork, was considered one of Ireland's foremost rural constituency operators and renowned for his knowledge of his Cork South West base.

He first became involved in politics in the 1960s and was elected to Cork Co Council in 1967.

A farmer, auctioneer and merchant by profession, he used his knowledge of rural agriculture and fishing business to tremendous effect in developing his political base.

He was first elected to the Dáil in 1981 but lost his seat in the disastrous 2002 General Election for Fine Gael.

Mr Sheehan comfortably won his seat back in 2007 and then opted to retire before the 2011 General Election when his seat was effectively filled by Noel Harrington.

With retired Fine Gael TD Jim O'Keeffe, he formed a renowned constituency partnership which repeatedly defied Fianna Fáil attempts to win a second seat in west Cork.

His political machine was ably managed by his wife, Frances, who regularly travelled to constituency clinics across west Cork with her husband.

Mr Sheehan was also famed for his humorous clashes in Leinster House with the late Taoiseach Charles Haughey - once good-naturedly accusing the Fianna Fáil leader of misleading the Dáil over the precise number of votes the Fine Gael TD had just received on west Cork's islands during a general election.

Over his life, Mr Sheehan was also a stalwart supporter of Muintir na Tíre, the RNLI and the Goleen unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

Tributes to Mr Sheehan were led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney as well as Cork business and cultural groups.

Mr Varadkar said that, on behalf of everyone in Fine Gael, he wished to extend his sympathies to the Sheehan family on their sad loss.

"PJ was a stalwart of Fine Gael in west Cork," he said.

"I served alongside Paddy between 2007 and 2011. Our offices were on the same floor and I got to know him and Frances well. He was a wonderful character, the likes of whom we will not see again."

"I only spoke to him last week to offer my condolences on her (Frances) passing. They are together again. PJ was a hugely popular politician in west Cork and I know he will be widely missed."

Former Cork South West TD Noel Harrington said the timing of Mr Sheehan's death was particularly poignant.

"I was very sad to learn of the death of Paddy Sheehan, a former TD and good friend, barely a week after the passing of his beloved wife, Frances," he said.

"May he rest in peace."

Senator Tim Lombard said politics was mourning the loss of a hugely talented constituency worker.

"It is very sad news today with the mighty and great Paddy Sheehan passing away this morning," he said.

"He was a true servant to the people and one of the finest public representatives west Cork has ever had. It was a privilege to serve with him."

