A week to the day after Donegal’s worst tragedy, Creeslough falls silent to remember 10 victims

A week to the day after the horrific accident in Creeslough, a minute’s silence was held at 3.18pm, the precise moment when the explosion occurred.

Around 100 people stood in silence at the cordon close to the Applegreen station which remains under a garda cordon for investigation.

The impact of those fatal few seconds was still all too visible on the faces of those who gathered, some showing signs of injury.

Several of the men present wept, including some who had been volunteers in the rescue and recovery operation. They were embraced, wordlessly, by members of the clergy present.

The village has seen tragedy before, though at a time now outside living memory.

A passage of 97 years lies between the tragic events of last week in the picturesque coastal village in Donegal and the last major disaster to hit the local area.

On a stormy January night in 1925, winds reaching up to hurricane speed howled over the Owencarrow viaduct between Creeslough and Kilmacrenan. A gale of some 120kph caught the Lough Swilly train broadside on, resulting in the derailment of the carriage closest to the engine.

The accident killed four passengers, seriously injuring eight more.

The fireman ran the five kilometres into Creeslough, fetching the newly ordained priest there, who attended to the dead and the injured.

Recalling that accident and comparing it with the terrible events of last week, the current parish priest, Fr John Joe Duffy sombrely said: “This is a disaster of far greater magnitude.”

Like his predecessor long ago, he too had attended to the dead and the injured who were personal friends and parishioners. He led the funeral masses for six out of the 10 victims.

Fr John Joe Duffy (centre) comforts a garda as he arrives with Archbishop Eamon Martin at the scene of an explosion at the Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dunne

Fr John Joe Duffy (centre) comforts a garda as he arrives with Archbishop Eamon Martin at the scene of an explosion at the Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dunne

It was a mark of his courage and impressive leadership – but also of his personal trauma that Fr Duffy urged his flock to seek out the counselling services being provided by the local health centre and told them: “I will be doing that, myself, today.”

The Taoiseach’s aide de camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer has been dropping in to him every day to check in with him, Fr Duffy told the funeral of Hugh Kelly yesterday.

He had also a long chat with President Michael D Higgins the previous day, “both with their own experiences of life” about how important it is that everyone in the community seeks help.

Accord, the Catholic marriage care service, which has two centres in Donegal, is also opening its doors to provide professional counselling and emotional support to anyone impacted.

This is a tight-knit community, fiercely proud of the remote beauty of its craggy coastline and its necklace of dazzling sandy beaches.

The heathers of its rolling hills are one of the last places possible to hear the legendary – though strangely electrical – screech of the corncrake. “An t-amhránaí is measa ar domhan (the worst singer in the world),” reads a sign on nearby Marble Hill beach.

In the summer, this area is inundated with visitors, largely from across the Border but also from the rest of Ireland.

At this time of the year, the hotels had by now emptied out, beyond the weekends, and the holiday homes had been locked up.

Locals had been preparing to reclaim this quiet landscape for themselves once again, settling in comfortably to hunker down against the end-of-year Atlantic squalls and sweeping rain.

Hotels filled up once again, only this time, with the ashen-faced relatives of the victims

The Halloween decorations were up in the shops in surrounding towns and a sign in a supermarket invited customers to “cosy in to autumn”.

This was everyone’s plan – until the devastation of October 7 which, like a hurricane of terrifying speed, ripped in to tear their world apart, upending all plans, shattering their futures “like glass on the floor”.

Hotels filled up once again, only this time, with the ashen-faced relatives of the victims, with Scottish and English accents as well as hordes of people from media outlets across the island and whose presence in the village before long became, understandably, associated with the dark events that had transpired.

At the funerals were the walking wounded – some on crutches, others with bandaged arms.

We became familiar with the faces of many who gathered, the quiet presence of the friars from nearby Ards; the elderly people shaken to their core that such a thing could happen here; the young children from nearby schools standing to sombre attention in the bitter wind, wearing only their uniforms; and the people of all ages who greeted one another with a firm and heartfelt embrace that went far beyond words.

Exhausted faces showed the toll of relentless grief and heartache, of sleepless nights and restless, disjointed days. As the funerals went on, the sense of numb disbelief seemed to hang heavier.

It will be a long, long time before Creeslough begins to reckon with the tragic and monumental loss of 10 members of its community, each vibrant, each with a crucial part to play of the fabric of this society.

Fr John Joe Duffy (left) and Archbishop Eamon Martin in Creeslough earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dunne

Fr John Joe Duffy (left) and Archbishop Eamon Martin in Creeslough earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dunne

In a large city, 10 deaths would be catastrophic. In a locality of some 400 people, the loss was of a scale too frightening to quantify.

Too momentous to process as a whole, the extent of the wound left here began to emerge as each individual funeral took place, building the jigsaw piece by piece.

What finally emerged was a pattern of vibrant depth and shimmering colour that glowed with the beauty of one of the little stained glass windows in the village’s magnificent modernist church, St Michael’s.

Jessica Gallagher (24), the budding young fashion designer with the radiant smile who was bursting with energy and imagination.

Martin McGill (49), a carer to his elderly mother, who willingly ran numerous errands for his neighbours and who was filled with love, kindness and compassion.

Catherine O’Donnell (39), bubbly, full of life and intelligence, who leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.

Catherine’s son, James Monaghan (13), who was full of life, full of joy and on the cusp of his teenage years.

James O’Flaherty (39), who had showered his loving son and wife in kisses and hugs every day and did everything around the house from laundry, to hanging pictures to woodwork to cooking crazy omelettes.

Leona Harper

Leona Harper

Leona Harper (14), her parent’s little miracle and a sparking gem of a person who had a host of passions – from fishing and hunting, to fashion and football.

Martina Martin, (49) who was everybody’s friend. Feisty, warm and fun, she kept everyone’s spirits up during Covid from her frontline position in the Applegreen shop. Her four children were her pride and joy.

Hugh Kelly (59), a local farmer, de facto grandfather to his partner Mary’s granddaughter, Rosie. A man who did all tasks with perfection, who made cradles for dolls and fairy doors for his grandnieces.

Robert Garwe (50), the devoted husband who was queuing to buy a birthday cake for his wife when the explosion occurred, along with his darling daughter Shauna (5). She is remembered fondly as a little character, playful and energetic. Father and daughter were found in the rubble wrapped in a tight embrace. They are the last of the Creeslough victims to be laid to rest, after their joint funeral today.

Each service, every one unique, brought home the individual taken from the midst of their loved ones.

After the funerals, attention will turn closely to the sequence of events that led up to this tragedy. In the dark winter ahead, the people at Creeslough will rally together to face it, as they always have done.