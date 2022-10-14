Close

A week to the day after Donegal’s worst tragedy, Creeslough falls silent to remember 10 victims

The last of those who died in the most horrific accident to befall the area since a train derailment 97 years ago will be laid to rest today 

The local community gather at the scene of an explosion for a minute's silence at 3.18pm today - a week on from the blast at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co. Donegal (Joe Dunne) Expand
A week to the day after the horrific accident in Creeslough, a minute’s silence was held at 3.18pm, the precise moment when the explosion occurred.

Around 100 people stood in silence at the cordon close to the Applegreen station which remains under a garda cordon for investigation.

