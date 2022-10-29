| 13.1°C Dublin

‘A wee life was lost – I used census time capsule to record my miscarriage,’ says senator who tells of crushing loss at Christmas

Erin McGreehan was consumed by ‘guilt and anger’ when she miscarried, and says women suffering such loss deserve more compassion and better treatment

Senator Erin McGreehan at her home in Co Louth, where she spoke about the trauma she suffered when she miscarried between having her third and fourth child. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Senator Erin McGreehan at her home in Co Louth, where she spoke about the trauma she suffered when she miscarried between having her third and fourth child. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ellen Coyne

At Christmas morning mass five years ago, Erin McGreehan was sitting in a chapel in Sligo and miscarrying. For the rest of her life, she’ll remember what it was like to sit and listen to people sing about the Baby Jesus that morning.

Everything was about babies, everything,” recalled Ms McGreehan, a Fianna Fáil senator based in Louth and East Meath.

