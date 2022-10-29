‘A wee life was lost – I used census time capsule to record my miscarriage,’ says senator who tells of crushing loss at Christmas

At Christmas morning mass five years ago, Erin McGreehan was sitting in a chapel in Sligo and miscarrying. For the rest of her life, she’ll remember what it was like to sit and listen to people sing about the Baby Jesus that morning.

“Everything was about babies, everything,” recalled Ms McGreehan, a Fianna Fáil senator based in Louth and East Meath.

She said that songs about the Baby Jesus “can be so innocuous your whole life”, but then feel like “slaps in the face and knees in the stomach”.

“Christmas morning is never the same, ever again.”

It was a bitter and sweet Christmas. Just three days before, Ms McGreehan had found out she was suffering a miscarriage at 13 weeks. The trauma was suffered between her having her third and fourth child.

At the time she had three sons. Now she has four, following the birth of a baby almost exactly one year after her most recent loss.

Senator McGreehan has the debilitating womb condition endometriosis, so she sees her children as a “miracle”.

That Christmas, she was looking at three beautiful boys she adored, but her head and her heart weren’t matching up. She was grieving and guilty.

“When I had my miscarriage, I was lonely. I was just so lonely. I had all my family around me. I had all the love in the world.

“I had three babies. I had my husband Donal, who was incredible. But I was so lonely,” the senator said.

“The guilt of not being able to look at my children, without being almost angry. Angry at the situation, not angry at them. Needing them so badly to get through it, but also rejecting them in a way, too, because you’re like, ‘I’ve lost one’.

“And I wanted it so badly. I wanted that little person, that little person was mine. Yes, I have you (her three other children). But I wanted them (the lost pregnancy).

“I feel angry that I wasn’t allowed to grieve guilt-free,” she added. “You just never get over the loss. Even when I say the ages of my children: nine, eight, seven and four. There should be a five in there. There is a wee person who should be the five. Every time I say their ages, I’m struck again that there should be a five,” Ms McGreehan said.

She had left the hospital “heartbroken”, but also totally “ignorant” about what she would endure. The bleeding that would last for weeks, followed by an infection.

“It’s painful. It’s ugly. It’s labour. You bleed so much, and I had no idea,” Ms McGreehan said. She felt “rushed into something I didn’t understand”.

Ms McGreehan said miscarriage was something she’d never get over.

“You don’t get over it, you walk alongside it,” she added. “There is a whole pile of just... guilt, anger, regret. You’re wondering what you did, but you did nothing.

“If I could have drugged myself I would have taken any drug to numb any feeling. I would have just taken it. I would have been a zombie, if I was able to be,” she said.

The mother of four boys has a little tree that represents the loss. She believes the child she was carrying was a girl. “She’s there, she’s my tree,” the senator said.

A huge part of her recovery was her “rainbow baby” – the name given to an infant that arrives after a miscarriage – but she said that was a joy that not everyone got to have. And because of the recent loss, she went through the pregnancy completely “petrified”.

The politician is calling for women who miscarry to just get “a little bit more minding, it’s really simple”.

She remembers going into the maternity hospital after her miscarriage, and having to walk past “the most beautiful pregnant women” who looked “glorious”. “You’re walking through all of that, and you’re breaking,” she said.

She was taken to a small, dark waiting room where women with blooming bumps were sitting next to women with empty ones.

The senator added that women who miscarry should be entitled to paid leave as they recover, and she has also backed a bill that would allow anyone who has lost a baby in the first or second trimester of pregnancy to have a “certificate of life” to mark the loss.

Ms McGreehan said that during this year’s census, she used the 100-year time capsule to record her miscarriage, because it was one of the only ways she had to “make it real”.

“I put it down that there was a wee life lost,” Ms McGreehan added. “Because there is no other way of recording my wee human.”