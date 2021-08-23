‘A very lucky individual’- swimmer rescued off Kerry coast 10 hours after clothes discovered on beach

A swimmer was rescued off the coast of Kerry yesterday by a volunteer lifeboat, almost 10 hours after a search call was issued.

The volunteer lifeboat crew from Fenit RNLI found the swimmer at 8.30pm, about two and a half miles off Castlegregory beach.

A medical advisor was on the boat and luckily the swimmer was conscious, but the individual was exhausted and was immediately recovered onto the lifeboat and brought to Fenit Harbour to be taken to hospital.

An extensive search for the swimmer was carried out yesterday by the lifeboat and Rescue 115 crew after the Irish Coast Guard issued an alert at 11am as clothes were discovered on Castlegregory beach, north Kerry.

After a search was undertaken of the area, the search was stood down in the afternoon after there was no sighting of an individual.

However, at 6pm the search was reactivated at the request of gardaí. Two and a half hours later, the volunteer lifeboat spotted a pod of dolphins and a head above the water off Castlegregory beach.

Fenit RNLI lifeboat operations manager Gerard O’Donnell said that after a long and exhaustive search “members of the lifeboat crew were overjoyed to sight the missing swimmer in the water.”

He added: “They had been scanning the water for any sign of movement and were worried with light fading that they would not find anyone.

"Even at this time of year, the water can be very cold and as yet we don’t know how long this person was in the water and when they entered it.

“When the lifeboat crew found them they were a good distance from the shore and were exhausted.

‘We would advise that anyone undertaking a swim lets people know where they are going and when they are expected back.

"This was a very lucky individual.”