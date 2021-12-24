A very Irish Christmas: Unique traditions that show nobody does festive fun quite like we do

People have been swimming at the Forty Foot in Dublin’s Sandycove for over 200 years. The bathing spot got its name from the 40th Foot Regiment which was stationed there.

It’s impossible to pinpoint when exactly the Christmas swim began, but somewhere along the way someone got so fed up with turkey, paper hats and their relatives that they thought: “Feck this, I’m throwing myself in the sea.”

Now it is an annual tradition nationwide, with thousands from Portstewart in Derry to Portmagee in Kerry plunging into the sea with nothing but a swimsuit and a Santa hat to keep them warm.

The Wren Boys

One of the more distinctive traditions, and there are various reasons as to why and how it came to be.

St Stephen’s Day is the day we seek revenge on the small songbird. Some say the wren sold us down the river to Cromwell, others say he threw St Stephen under the bus by chirping loudly when he was in hiding, allowing him to be captured by his enemies.

Whatever the reason, tradition had it that men should hunt down the birds and tie them to poles before marching around town to beg a penny “to bury the wren”.

All that murdering isn’t really the done thing these days, so now the wren boys get trussed up in straw hats and jackets and knock about the place singing songs and having the time of their lives. More power to them.

Baileys Irish Cream

Our favourite liqueur originated in the land of the Sassanach.

Baileys was invented by drinks entrepreneurs David Gluckman and Hugh Seymour-Davies in a cramped office in London’s Soho on a warm May day in 1973. It took them 45 minutes to come up with the basic formula.

The pair had been approached by Gilbeys of Ireland, a small outpost of International Distillers and Vintners, who were looking for a new product to export.

The Irish government had started giving generous subsidies on overseas exports and Gilbeys wanted in.

Gluckman and Seymour-Davies were given a vague brief to create a popular drink but to “limit the amounts of whiskey” for economic reasons.

Gluckman had previously worked on a Kerrygold campaign, so the two decided to mix whiskey with single cream, sugar and cocoa powder. They tasted it and were delighted.

The drink, they were told, was to have an Anglo-Irish sounding name. Searching for inspiration, they walked down London’s Greek Street and passed the Bailey’s Bistro restaurant.

When it was presented to American suppliers, the reaction was mixed. Gluckman says one told him: “That s*** will never sell.”

How wrong he was. In January last year, Diageo sold its two billionth bottle of the cream liqueur.

Midnight mass

This 1,500-year-old Christian celebration takes place throughout the world.

Pope St Sixtus III started the tradition in AD430 and

Midnight mass is a hit with parishioners because of the excitement and the hymns – Joy to the World and Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

This year the mass will be exempt from the 8pm restrictions, so crowds will surely gather.

The special biscuits

For many of us, Christmas only truly begins when the ‘special biscuits’ come out in their fancy tin box.

This tradition began in earnest in the 1970s when, after months of eking out a miserly existence on digestives or rich tea (shudder), households went nuts and snapped up giant shining tins crammed with jelly-topped treats, chocolate-coated wheels and rings, wafers and fondant sandwiches.

The main brands were Rover, USA and Afternoon Tea, with Kimberley coming in the 1980s. With even fancier biscuits hitting the market in recent years, the ‘OG’ biscuits’ popularity has dipped somewhat.

But for many, Christmas begins when USA tins that once housed biscuits and now safeguard decorations are brought down from the attic.

Celebrity busking

Glen Hansard is credited with starting the Christmas Eve busking session on Grafton Street in 2010.

He and Bono startled shoppers with a set, and since then various musicians have given it a whirl, including Mundy, Imelda May and Damien Rice.

While Hansard gets the credit, he may have been inspired by Joe Duffy’s Christmas Eve broadcast, which took place down the street in the Bailey pub.

The outdoor show was piloted by the late broadcaster Gay Byrne in 1973, and the torch was passed to Joe on Gay’s retirement from radio.