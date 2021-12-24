| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A very Irish Christmas: Unique traditions that show nobody does festive fun quite like we do

People brave the cold at the annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland at Rosses Point, Co Sligo, in 2019. Photo: James Connolly Expand

Close

People brave the cold at the annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland at Rosses Point, Co Sligo, in 2019. Photo: James Connolly

People brave the cold at the annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland at Rosses Point, Co Sligo, in 2019. Photo: James Connolly

People brave the cold at the annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland at Rosses Point, Co Sligo, in 2019. Photo: James Connolly

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

People have been swimming at the Forty Foot in Dublin’s Sandycove for over 200 years. The bathing spot got its name from the 40th Foot Regiment which was stationed there.

The Christmas dip

It’s impossible to pinpoint when exactly the Christmas swim began, but somewhere along the way someone got so fed up with turkey, paper hats and their relatives that they thought: “Feck this, I’m throwing myself in the sea.”

Most Watched

Privacy