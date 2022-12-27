‘A unique and special soul’ – Daughter of playwright Jo Egan pays tribute after fatal Christmas Eve crash in Co Wicklow

The daughter of a Belfast-based playwright who was killed in a Christmas Eve crash in Co Wicklow has paid tribute to her mum’s “unique and special soul”.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower in Baltinglass shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Jo Egan, who had been driving, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Naas Mortuary and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The other vehicle was being driven by a man in his 30s who was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

Ms Egan’s daughter Rachel Egan said her mother always taught her four daughters to reach for their dreams and led by example.

“She championed everyone in all walks of life and always encouraged her girls to be creative – we learned so much about feminism and going out into world just by watching her,” the 44-year-old said.

"She had a huge impact on us growing up and we all excelled in the arts, she led by example and was a such strong presence.

“Mum was a unique and special soul and will leave a deep legacy behind.”

The 62-year-old had co-founded professional theatre company MACHA productions back in 2015 and served as its artistic director.

According to its website it seeks to promote marginalised voices within the arts both locally and internationally to challenge existing societal structures which “dominate, repress and block development of communities and individuals”.

The company’s main aim is to “democratise cultural expression by smashing barriers to participation”.

Playwright Martin Lynch also paid tribute to Ms Egan, who he lived with for two decades. The pair only separated a few years ago.

“It just doesn't seem real,” he said. “The love of my life has gone. Jo was, indeed, the love of my life.

"We met in Dublin where she was doing community theatre and she moved up to Belfast in 1996 and continued that work.

"She touched so many lives who will all be mourning her now.”

Ms Egan was a theatre artist with over three decades of experience.

Her work examined the “in-between” space where she believed the narratives of “the other” can be found and focused on telling stories about NI’s troubled past to help people heal and move forward.

As well as dramatising events that killed six children during the Troubles in ‘The Crack in Everything’ as part of a European Union Peace project, Ms Egan created and developed the concept for the Wedding Community Play which took place at a flashpoint interface area in Belfast.

"I co-wrote that play and Jo was made the co-ordinator,” Mr Lynch recalled.

"It was a phenomenal piece of work set on both sides of the Short Strand which won all sorts of awards.

"The audience watched some scenes in one house and then travelled across the other side of the fence to watch scenes in another house.

"It got five star reviews – I think it was one of her biggest achievements and it was her very first project up here.”

The late playwright previously served as creative producer with KABOSH before developing a dramaturge by creating an oral archive of 42 interviews conducted with members of the Belfast Orthodox Jewish community.

The project informed the ‘This is What We Sang’ production staged in the Belfast Synagogue.

In addition, she produced work for former UVF prisoner Bobby Niblock and supported the creation of Etcetera Theatre Co which was dedicated to supporting projects emanating from the Loyalist/Protestant working-class community.

The director’s work also includes Crimea Square which explored explored 100 years of history on the Shankill Road which won the Belfast International Festival Audience award.

"She spent a couple of years there working with the community – it was a fantastic play about two ex-paramilitaries planning a bank robbery.”

Mr Lynch became emotional as he explained that Ms Egan died weeks after reading the first draft of her new script for an upcoming project at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

"They contacted her earlier this year asking her to write a new play – it was just what she wanted and would have been the pinnacle of her career,” he said.

"She never stopped, she lived for theatre and taught it to so many people – in fact I would say her professional career probably suffered because she helped so many people. She was a human dynamo.”

Ms Egan’s play Sweeties premiered at Belfast Grand Opera House in 2014.

She also worked as a consultant with two theatre companies in London – Maya Productions and Intermission Theatre Company – which focus on culturally diverse work promoting marginalised voices.

Writer and producer Dr Emily DeDakis said she is struggling to comprehend the tragedy as she paid tribute to a great artist and mentor.

“I can’t believe Jo is gone — such a gorgeous, generous artist,” she said.

“There was a quiet toughness and beautiful clarity of purpose to everything she made.

"She was a brilliant guide for so many writers here.

“I am always meeting people who have been moved and nurtured by Jo’s teaching,” she said.

"That impact will ripple on and on.”