'A truly awful tragedy' - two teens confirmed dead after getting into difficulty while swimming

The two boys were pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick this evening after being earlier airlifted by the Shannon Coastguard helicopter.

They were rescued by the emergency services from the water at Knockanean quarry lake, outside of Ennis ata round 3.30pm. Confirming the double drowning tragedy, Chief Supt John Kerin of the Clare Garda Division said: "It’s a truly awful tragedy. Both were extremely popular and talented teenagers. Our hearts go out to their families."

He said: “They are in our thoughts and prayers. We urge all to only swim at locations with lifeguards.” Earlier, an eye-witness told of the frantic efforts to rescue two teenagers from the water.

The local man phoned ‘999’ after friends of the two teenagers shouted to the man from across the pond to get help after the two 15 year olds got into difficulty while swimming at around 4pm. Chief Supt Kerin said that both were under the water for a considerable period of time before they were taken from the water by members of the emergency services at the scene.

The eye-witness - who didn’t want to be named - said that he could hear young voices saying, “hold him up, hold him up, hold him up”. The local man went to the shore of the pond and phoned the emergency services.

The man said that the two could have been under the water “for 20 or 30 minutes - it is hard to know. There was a lot of confusion and we were trying to let the emergency services in."

The man said: “We responded as best as we could. It is terribly sad for the poor people.”

Read More: Two teens airlifted to hospital in critical condition after getting into difficulty while swimming The water body - known as the ‘Quarry’ locally is a swimming blackspot - and there are signs at the entrance of the lands stating ‘Danger - Deep Water - No Swimming’ and ‘Danger silt Pond, Deep Water, Keep Clear'. The incident today follows the death of an Ennis school boy who drowned in the same body of water in the early 1980s.

The local man said “because it is a quarry, it is 60 to 80 ft deep in spots”. This evening after the majority of emergency services had left the scene after the rescue operation, two youths were jumping from rocks into the water and swimming.

The man said: “I told them what happened earlier and to get out of the water, but they ignored me. They don’t realise the significance of what happened earlier.” A Civil Defence member on a jet ski could be seen going over to the two and telling them what had taken place earlier and to exit the water and he was also ignored by the two. The local man said: “You will have teenagers back here tomorrow if it is hot. I am living here 20 years and I don’t see anyone paying heed to the signs yet.”

Chief Supt Kerin said that the two were part of a larger number of five of six swimming in the water. He said that a number of the youths got into difficulty and two went under the water at around 4pm on Thursday. Insp John Ryan said that it was a very distressing scene at the scene as the operation to rescue the two took place.

Online Editors