‘A true gentleman’: Tributes to man (40s) who died in Cavan lake tragedy over Easter weekend

Tributes have been paid to a “special and loving” man who drowned in a Cavan lake over the weekend.

Cathal Mulvaney (40s) died on Sunday morning after “getting into difficulty” at Lough Ramor in Virginia, Co Cavan.

It’s reported the tragedy occurred while Mr Mulvaney was trying to rescue his dog from the water

Gardaí and other emergency services received reports of an unresponsive man who had been taken from the water at the lake.

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Mr Mulvaney had been living in the Rathardrum area of Virginia but was originally from Main St in Mullagh.

Tributes are now being paid to the popular Cavan man online, with many remembering him as a “true gentleman”.

Mr Mulvaney’s former GAA club, CLG Cuchulainn, extended its sympathies to his family in a social media post, writing: “Deepest condolences to the Mulvaney family after the tragic passing of Cathal. Cathal played for Cuchulainns for many years under and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Ar dheis De go Raibh a anam dilis”.

A friend said: “My deepest sympathies to all the family. Cathal was such a special and loving soul and will be very much missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Another wrote: “To Cassie, Sean, Peter, Alan and Steven, heartbroken for you all. Sending you so much love and strength to get through this heartbreaking time. RIP to my lifelong friend, can't believe it still, you were loved so very much and you will never be forgotten. Thinking of you all, Cathal was one of a kind”.

Someone else posted: “Absolutely heartbreaking news. Cathal you were such a pleasant fella. Thoughts are with Cassie and all your family during this difficult time. RIP Cathal. Sleep tight.”

Another tribute read: “I find it unbelievable to be writing this! Cathal was one of life's good guys. Always a pleasure to chat to whenever we met. Sincere sympathies to Cassie and his family. RIP my friend.”

A garda spokesperson said they were treating Mr Mulvaney's death as a “tragic accident”.

“On the morning of Sunday 9th April 2023, gardaí and other emergency services received reports of an unresponsive male who was just assisted out of the water at Lough Ramor, Virginia, County Cavan,” they said.

“The man was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date. The office of the local Coroner have been notified.”