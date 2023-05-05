‘A true gentleman’ – Motorcyclist named after tragic death in crash

Aidy Clerkin (43) was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Tobermore on May 4

Police have confirmed that the motorcyclist who sadly died following a collision in Tobermore, Co Derry on Thursday, was Aidy Clerkin from the Draperstown area.

The 43-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the Lisnamuck Road shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening.

Emergency services attended the incident and Mr Clerkin was pronounced dead at the scene, a day before his 44th birthday.

The road has since reopened.

A funeral notice for Mr Clerkin reads: “Loving son of Teresa and the late Gerard RIP. Brother of Vincent, Louise (Donnelly) Tanya & Anthony, and Stepfather Richie. Brother in law of Mark, Sean. Uncle of late Lauren RIP, Toni, Caitlin, Kyle, Grace, Nicole, Mikey, Charlotte, Lexi, Jamie.

“Sadly missed by His Loving mother, Brothers, Sisters, Brother In laws, Nieces, and Nephews, Aunts & Uncles and wider Family circle.”

Tributes have since poured in for the Co Derry man, with one of his cousins describing him as a “true gentleman”.

Another friend said that his love of biking and racing came from Mr Clerkin, and that he had last spoken to him for on hour on Tuesday night about motorcycling.

“One of the most kindest men ever to grace this earth, some man on a bike and a true friend and sponsor… I’m in complete shock,” added Mr Clerkin’s friend.