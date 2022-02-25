‘A true friend to Ireland’s heritage’ – tributes to Paul Smithwick of Kilkenny brewing dynasty who passes away aged 76

Paul Smithwick was awarded an OBE in 2016 for services to British-Irish relations

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has lead tributes to Paul Smithwick, a member of the Smithwick brewing dynasty and staunch supporter of his native Kilkenny, who passed away earlier today at the age of 76.

Mr Smithwick was among the ninth generation of his family’s brewing company that was founded in 1710. He was also a former lawyer and director of a number of companies in Northern Ireland as well as a heritage campaigner.

He was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s honour’s list in 2016 for his service to British-Irish Relations who co-founded the Bonds of Friendship organisation.

He was was a hereditary Freeman of Kilkenny.

Mr O’Donovan described him as a “passionate advocate when it came to his native city and county of Kilkenny.”

“Paul once said that nothing gave him greater pleasure than to welcome people from all walks of life to his native city and Kilkenny Castle. He worked tirelessly to advance the good fortune of Kilkenny and played an instrumental role in bringing about the royal visit to the town in 2017,” he said.

"He was a true friend to Ireland’s heritage and frequently supported events at various historic properties, particularly at Kilkenny Castle where he attended the 50th anniversary celebrations in 2019 that marked the official handover of the Castle to the OPW,” the minister said.

“Paul Smithwick will be missed, a charismatic, courteous and mannerly man with a wonderful ability to connect with people, a great affinity for Irish heritage and a love of music.”

Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness told The Kilkenny People newspaper how he was a “ great supporter of all things Kilkenny who kept the betterment of the city to the forefront of all of his business decisions.”

Mr Smithwick passed away with his family at his bedside.

His funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, at 1pm this Sunday.

His family has requested that any memorial donations be made on his behalf to the new monastery at the Benedictine Kylemore Abbey in Co Galway.