'A tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain' - President Higgins pays tribute to Paddy Cowan

Well-known publisher Paddy Cowan who died in London yesterday was “a tireless champion of the Irish community in Britain,” according to President Michael D Higgins.

Warm tributes have been paid to the Longford native, led by Mr Higgins, who said that he was “greatly saddened” by the news of the death of Mr Cowan, an entrepreneur and publisher of The Irish World.

Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill described him as “a man of immense energy and exuberance” who was at the heart of the Irish community there.

Also paying tribute was Ireland’s Ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall who said: “We got to know him well during our time in London. He was a pillar of the Irish community in Britain and always great company.”

Mr Mulhall extended his sympathies to Mr Cowan’s wife Sadie and the rest of his family.

The Irish World said on social media yesterday that it was with “immense sadness” that it announced the death of Mr Cowan (78), the owner and publisher of The Irish World “peacefully with his family by his beside.”

The Tir Chonaill Gaels pointed out today in a statement that Mr Cowan was a great fundraiser for many charities.

“The Irish World awards were a fantastic celebration over the years and helped many organisations in Britain.

“He loved to chat on football especially and had a great sense of humour. He was also well known for his love of a game of golf and the craic.

“Paddy will not be forgotten and we will be forever grateful for the impact he has had on the Irish community in London and Britain throughout his life.”

Online Editors