| 21.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A threat to life, the involvement of a US agent and images of people in balaclavas among evidence not heard by the jury

The trial sat in court 19 of the Criminal Courts of Justice for 116 days Expand

Close

The trial sat in court 19 of the Criminal Courts of Justice for 116 days

The trial sat in court 19 of the Criminal Courts of Justice for 116 days

The trial sat in court 19 of the Criminal Courts of Justice for 116 days

Robin Schiller

THE Adrian Donohoe murder trial sat in court 19 of the Criminal Courts of Justice for 116 days with more than 50 sittings in the absence of the jury.

Between March and May, jurors did not hear evidence for nearly two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic while lawyers on both sides argued over evidence being put to the panel. A threat to Adrian Donohoe by a murder suspect just months before his death and evidence from five men who implicated Aaron Brady in the murder were among the evidence not heard by the jury. A tape of a US agent allegedly making offers to a suspect in the case was also ruled inadmissible, as were images showing Aaron Brady and his friends posing in balaclavas during a party a month before the Lordship credit union robbery.

Threat to Adrian Donohoe by gang suspect months before murder

The dangerous criminal suspected of direct involvement in the credit union robbery made a sinister threat to detective garda Adrian Donohoe just months before his murder. Evidence was given in a voir dire that gardai were investigating two armed robberies, one at Lordship credit union on August 5, 2011, in which €22,500 was stolen and another at Dundalk racecourse two months later where approximately €9,000 was taken.