THE Adrian Donohoe murder trial sat in court 19 of the Criminal Courts of Justice for 116 days with more than 50 sittings in the absence of the jury.

Between March and May, jurors did not hear evidence for nearly two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic while lawyers on both sides argued over evidence being put to the panel. A threat to Adrian Donohoe by a murder suspect just months before his death and evidence from five men who implicated Aaron Brady in the murder were among the evidence not heard by the jury. A tape of a US agent allegedly making offers to a suspect in the case was also ruled inadmissible, as were images showing Aaron Brady and his friends posing in balaclavas during a party a month before the Lordship credit union robbery.

The dangerous criminal suspected of direct involvement in the credit union robbery made a sinister threat to detective garda Adrian Donohoe just months before his murder. Evidence was given in a voir dire that gardai were investigating two armed robberies, one at Lordship credit union on August 5, 2011, in which €22,500 was stolen and another at Dundalk racecourse two months later where approximately €9,000 was taken.

Detectives received confidential information that a prolific robber, Suspect B in the murder, was responsible for both raids. Both crimes involved a similar modus operandi, carried out at the same time of night using a sawn-off shotgun and crossing the Border to steal and burnout the getaway car.

The jury heard evidence of the previous credit union raid carried out in just 27 seconds, but were not told of the racecourse robbery or that Suspect B had been arrested in relation to both incidents. The jury also weren't told that on September 24, 2012, gardai received information that Suspect B was attending Monaghan courthouse and travelled there to arrest him. Det Gda Adrian Donohoe and Det Gda Andy Barron, now a sergeant, made the journey and witnessed Suspect B with a number of men at the court, including Aaron Brady.

Suspect B was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm as well as the robberies before being placed into the unmarked patrol car and being driven back to Dundalk. During the drive, Det Gda Barron recalled in the voir dire, Suspect B appeared extremely calm and civil with no angry words exchanged. However, in the middle of the journey the alleged armed robber turned to Det Gda Donohoe, who was driving the vehicle, and menacingly named the small housing estate he resided with his family near Lordship credit union, asking "how is all" there.

Det Gda Donohoe acknowledged the comment and simply replied "grand", but the sinister reference was noted.

During the interviews Suspect B appeared confident that there was little linking him to the robberies, telling his interviewers “I'd like you to start showing the evidence against me”, before he was later released without charge.

The prosecution wanted the evidence to be admitted to show the existence of links between Aaron Brady, Suspect B and the previous Lordship robbery. However, Mr Justice Michael White said the court had to be careful to distinguish fact from suspicion and said that an improper inference could be drawn by the jury if the evidence was admitted.

Five other witnesses gave statements incriminating Aaron Brady in the murder

Seven people gave statements to gardai that they heard Aaron Brady admit to shooting a guard in Ireland but following a campaign of intimidation only Daniel Cahill and Molly Staunton gave evidence. A bench warrant was issued for one witness while two men living in the US refused to cooperate with the court process.

A fourth man changed his statement on the eve of being called while the evidence of a fifth man was ruled inadmissible. On May 5 an arrest warrant was issued for a Northern Irish man after he refused to show up in court. The Armagh man had lived with Aaron Brady in New York and previously gave a statement to detectives. However, when they approached him ahead of the trial as he carried out work in Dundalk, he told them to “get off my truck” and refused to acknowledge them.

Three other witnesses expressed concerns for their safety at different stages after giving statements. One man, also originally from an Armagh town close to the Border, said he was left with a scar by Aaron Brady. This alleged incident occurred after the man overheard Brady brag about what it was like to kill someone in a Bronx bar on St Patrick's Day 2015. He hired a US lawyer who informed gardai that his client would not come to court and claimed that the statement was carried out under duress, something denied by investigators.

Another man, whose family have been the subject of serious intimidation, told detectives Aaron Brady admitted the shooting to him as well as involvement in the theft of the car in Clogherhead. The would-be witness was related to two other suspects in the murder but refused to come to give evidence.

A third person, who had also lived with Brady, hired a lawyer after first making a statement to gardai. On the eve of being scheduled to be called, the Cork man indicated that he wanted to make changes to his statement because, he said, they did not reflect accurately what he intended to say. After gardai took a new statement from him the prosecution decided that they would not call him to give evidence.

A fifth man, who was willing to give evidence over a one-off encounter he had with Brady, had his evidence ruled inadmissible. The Armagh man worked in construction in the US in the summer of 2015 when he attended the New York wedding of a couple originally from Crossmaglen. The celebrations spilled into the next day and during the early hours of the morning the man recalled encountering a person in the Tombstone Bar.

The would-be witness told detectives that as he got to the bar counter, he saw a man sitting there with his girlfriend and, after asking who he was, was given the name ‘Brady’. He recalled hearing that the talk around Woodlawn was that a man by the name of Brady was living in the area having been linked to the shooting of a guard.

"I didn't know him," he told gardai. "I was tipsy so I asked him straight out, ‘Are you the lad on the run for shooting the garda?’. He said, ‘Yeah, that's me. I'm the one who shot him’.”

The witness continued that he laughed when Brady said he was the one who shot the garda but, when the accused did not laugh back, he realised he was being serious. The altercation made him nervous and they chatted for a few more minutes before going their separate ways.

The man later attended a Federal building with Det Insp Pat Marry and Det Gda John Ogle where, using a mugshot of Aaron Brady, he positively identified him as the man who made the admission in the bar three years earlier.

The statement, taken on May 15, 2017, was a major breakthrough in the case and seriously advanced the investigation. Brady would be arrested and deported a week later. However, the defence objected to the evidence being admitted and on the morning the witness was due to be called Mr Justice White ruled the evidence inadmissible over identification issues.

The Belfast Tape

‘Aaron Brady goes away... you'll probably never see me again.’ This was the promise made by a US special agent during an impromptu discussion with a chief suspect in the Adrian Donohoe murder at an Irish airport three years ago.

Special agent Matt Katske, who worked out of the Department of Homeland Security's London bureau, had received information that a chief suspect in the garda's murder was returning to Belfast. The man, referred to as Suspect A, would make regular trips back and forth to America where he is also a green card holder. He was Aaron Brady's best friend at the time of the Lordship robbery and was identified as being involved early on.

On June 6, 2017, Suspect A walked through the arrival gates of Belfast International Airport with his wife. Both were greeted by Special Agent Katske who asked if they were willing to speak to him. The couple agreed and the three convened to a nearby coffee shop. Unknown to the agent, the conversation was being surreptitiously recorded. Over the next 10 minutes or so, the agent and Suspect A discussed Aaron Brady, the issues that came with speaking to law enforcement in the Border region, and immigration problems in the US.

Suspect A told agent Katske: “The situation is, where we come from, you get a bullet for talking.” He added: “If next week I hear somebody saying, I've no problem telling you, I want this off my back.”

He went on to voice his frustrations with the gardai, referring to them as “the other party down south”.

The young man told Agent Katske to pass on a message, and to let gardai know “the reason there's a lack of cooperation”. The murder suspect said gardai “don't want to offer people anything, they just want to terrorise people".

Agent Katske, sensing an interest from Suspect A to assist, said he would pass on the fact that he offered to talk to him.

Towards the end of the conversation, the agent told Suspect A: “My goal is Aaron Brady, I want to be clear on that yeah. So, Aaron Brady goes away, yeah, you'll probably never see me again.”

It only became apparent to Agent Katske in January 2018, when it was sent to him by Suspect A via Whatsapp, that he had been recorded.

The tape was later played in legal argument and the defence argued that they be allowed to cross-examine both SA Katske and Det Insp Pat Marry, then the senior investigating officer, about the contents of the tape.

Michael O'Higgins SC described Agent Katske as a “maverick” working in a foreign embassy and that the language used by him was “compromising” and amounted to inducement. Agent Katske, in the end, was not called to give evidence, while Justice White rejected the tape being put to Det Insp Marry saying it was not probative.

Drinking sessions with ‘balaclavas, pistols and IRA songs’

At the time of the Lordship robbery Aaron Brady was renting a small prefab with a friend on the Lough Road near Annaghmare, Co Armagh. He was also staying in his family home in nearby Tullydonnell as well as with his friend Suspect A at a property near Bellurgan. The trial heard how the Lough Road property was a party house where the group of friends would gather after nights out in Dundalk to continue their sessions into the early hours of the morning. What went on at these late-night parties was revealed in images and videos recovered from Jessica King's phone after it was seized.

Gardai discovered data from the early hours of December 17, 2012, just a month before the murder, which documented the drinking that was taking place in the house at the Lough Road. The various pictures and videos showed Aaron Brady, his girlfriend and Suspect A posing wearing balaclavas while drinking and singing along to what Ms King described as “IRA songs”.

In one image, two men, identified by Jessica King as Brady and Suspect A, were pictured embracing each other while holding bottles of spirits. The balaclavas they posed in had slits for the eyes but not around the mouth, and Suspect A can also be seen with an implement in his hand.

In a statement Ms King said that every time they went back to the house they would play IRA music and wear balaclavas.

“I never questioned why they had them, I've never taken it seriously until now. Aaron never said where he got them,” she told gardai while giving a statement in the weeks after the robbery.

Another video showed Suspect A come into the living room of the house holding a small pistol in his right hand, which Jessica King said “looked fake”.

However, she said that night she saw a black handgun in the drawer along with up to three balaclavas, and that the weapon was bigger and appeared more realistic than the one in the image from her phone.

The men told her, she recalled, that the gun was for shooting birds. Ms King also described in her statement how “everything changed” after the Lordship robbery and that parties never happened again.