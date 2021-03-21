A third of households are affected by driving test delays 

Almost a third of Irish households have been directly impacted by delays due to driving tests being limited to those working in essential services.

The current Level 5 restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic mean that only essential workers can sit driving tests.

A survey by AA Ireland has found that these constraints have affected 29pc of Irish households with warnings that the waiting times will only increase the longer the restrictions are in place.

The study, involving over 4,000 Irish motorists, found that just under 23pc strongly agreed that one or more members of their household have been, or will be, directly affected by the current wait times. A further 6pc said they partially agreed with the claim that restrictions on driving tests will impact them.

The AA's Director of Consumer Affairs, Conor Faughnan, said that the Road Safety Authority (RSA) need the Government's support to deal with the issue.

“For as long as we remain in level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions, the Government have quite rightly taken the decision to restrict driving tests to those working in essential services," he said.

"However, the longer this goes on, the longer the waiting list for a test date becomes for those who currently can’t apply to sit their test. When restrictions ease and we are in a position for regular testing to resume, it’s important that the RSA receive the required support from Government to take the steps necessary to minimise the delay," Mr Faughnan added.

The survey also found that instances of learner drivers travelling without a fully qualified driver may also be on the rise, with one in five people saying they know of a learner permit holder driving unaccompanied.

Around 12pc said they knew at least one person doing so regularly, while almost 10pc partially agreed with the statement.

Mr Faughnan said the current Covid-19 pandemic has not changed the rules around learner drives needing to be accompanied by a fully qualified driver.

“We’ve already had an issue in recent years with a small minority of learner permit holders thinking they had reason to drive without an accompanying driver because of difficulties getting a test or a requirement to get to work. This is not the case plain and simple, until you pass the test you must have a fully qualified driver with you and COVID does not change that,” he said.

Online Editors