A young man has become the 12th motorcyclist to be killed on Irish roads this year after a crash in Co Wicklow.

A young man has become the 12th motorcyclist to be killed on Irish roads this year after a crash in Co Wicklow.

'A terribly nice guy' - Young mechanic becomes 12th motorcyclist to die on Irish roads this year

He was last night named locally as John Byrne (23), a mechanic from the Carnew area of the county.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2pm yesterday at Hillbrook, near Carnew.

It is understood Mr Byrne was travelling towards Tinahely and may have been returning to work after his lunch break.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to Naas Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Local councillor Pat Doran described Mr Byrne as a "terribly nice guy". "He was an honest guy and came from a good, honest family," he said.

Irish Independent