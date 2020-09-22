A Tale of Two Pubs: 15 minutes apart but different fates as lockdown threatens survival of Dublin bars

John Brady owner of Brady’s of Shankill pictured outside his bar which has closed due to the latest Covid 19 restrictions.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 21/9/20

A DUBLIN publican has said he does not know if his pub will survive the next three weeks, with his customers travelling to another county where wet pubs have reopened.

John Brady, the owner of Brady's of Shankill, said that while locals are taking a 15-minute journey to drink in pubs in Bray, he is left to foot the cost of wasted stock and has had to let his staff go.

Read More

"Of course they'll go to Bray and have a pint. They're not going to hang around here," Mr Brady said.

Expand Close Derek and Sandy Stanley owners and propietors of the Boomerang Bar in Bray which has just reopened after the lifting of restrictions.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 21/9/20 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derek and Sandy Stanley owners and propietors of the Boomerang Bar in Bray which has just reopened after the lifting of restrictions.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 21/9/20

"Will I get them back? I don't know. I have a big staff here and I had to let them all go.

"It's very unfair. You come in to work on a Friday morning and you're told by Friday evening, 'Sorry, we don't need you, and God knows when we will again'.

"We can only fit 15 people outside, so it's not worth our time opening up outside.

"The main problem is that we didn't get a lot of notice, and now we have a lot of stock going to waste."

Mr Brady said pubs being shut for weeks will drive people back to drinking in their homes "where there's no control".

"It's not the pubs or the restaurants that are the problem, it's in the homes," he said.

"Now they've closed the pubs and they're sending people back home.

"Let the pubs open where there's control."

Meanwhile, Sandy and Derek Stanley in Bray, Co Wicklow, said they were "ecstatic" at being able to reopen the doors of their wet pub, the Boomerang Bar, yesterday after six months of being closed.

Brilliant

Ms Stanley said the pub's regular customers were just as excited at being welcomed through the doors again, with some having booked the day off work.

"After so many false starts, it's actually hard to believe we're open, to be honest," she said.

"We're kind of waiting for the rug to be pulled from underneath us again.

"It's brilliant to see the customers back, it's absolutely amazing. People have taken a day off work just to come in to us.

"We're a very regular bar. We're here 23 years and we have a great client base. I suppose being called the Boomerang as well is kind of ironic."

Regular June Murphy (70), one of the first customers to return to the Boomerang yesterday, said she felt "lost" when the pub closed in March.

"We've been drinking here for years. I live on my own, so I was kind of lonely because I couldn't meet up with any of my friends," she said.

Another regular, Rose Walsh, who drank in the Boomerang a couple of times a week, said she was cautious of people going to Bray from Dublin to drink in the pub.

"I wouldn't like it at all. I can't believe it, but sure, how can we stop it?" she said

"I haven't gone to Dublin at all. I wouldn't go there at all."

Ms Stanley said some Dubliners travelled down for a pint just after 10am yesterday.

"We've had people in from Shankill already and from Sally- noggin and Sandyford this morning," she said.

Herald