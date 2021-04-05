| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A tale of two Irelands – how have some counties succeeded in keeping Covid rates so low? 

Lockdown restrictions have, for the most part, been the same for everyone. But some parts of the country have been far more successful at keeping the virus at bay

Dr Mary O'Sullivan in Kilrush Medical Centre (Photo: Eamon Ward) Expand
Kilkenny-based Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Cleere at his local GAA club walking track in Skeoughvosteen Expand
Peter Cleere says high Covid numbers in the lead-up to Christmas were a wake-up call for people in KIlkenny Expand

Close

Dr Mary O'Sullivan in Kilrush Medical Centre (Photo: Eamon Ward)

Dr Mary O'Sullivan in Kilrush Medical Centre (Photo: Eamon Ward)

Kilkenny-based Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Cleere at his local GAA club walking track in Skeoughvosteen

Kilkenny-based Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Cleere at his local GAA club walking track in Skeoughvosteen

Peter Cleere says high Covid numbers in the lead-up to Christmas were a wake-up call for people in KIlkenny

Peter Cleere says high Covid numbers in the lead-up to Christmas were a wake-up call for people in KIlkenny

/

Dr Mary O'Sullivan in Kilrush Medical Centre (Photo: Eamon Ward)

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

The Covid-19 battle in 2021 has truly been a tale of two Irelands.

Leitrim, with its small population of 32,000, is on its way to becoming a zero-Covid county.

Kilkenny somehow managed to avoid a huge surge of cases in the south-east and since February 14, it hasn’t recorded more than 50 cases in a week.

Most Watched

Privacy