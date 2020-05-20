| 19.6°C Dublin

A strategic thinker and hard grafter - Catherine Martin's steady rise to power in the Green Party

Philip Ryan

Eamon Ryan faces battle to remain head of party as popularity for his deputy grows

Big decisions: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, deputy leader Catherine Martin and party TDs at Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

It's not that there is open hostility towards Eamon Ryan within the Green Party. Most reasonable members accept Ryan has done an admirable job leading the party from the depths of despair after the financial crash to the historic highs of the last general election.

However, they believe he has served his purpose and the time has come to step aside.

Catherine Martin's role in the Green Party's resurgence has gone somewhat unnoticed to the wider public, but her supporters say she is the real driving force behind the party's revival.

