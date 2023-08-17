‘A sore loss for our community’ – Tributes paid after sudden death of young camogie player

Tributes have been paid to a young camogie captain from Co Tyrone following her death.

Nicole Gillick, from Dungannon, died on Monday.

She was the former underage captain for Naomh Treasa Dún Geanainn Camogie Club.

The cause of her death is currently unknown.

She has been described as a popular figure within the sport.

A funeral notice said she was the beloved daughter of Declan and Alison (Ruben) loving sister of Shaleigha, Sofia and Dylan and granddaughter of Jack and Rose and the late Pat and Margaret McGurgan.

In a social media post, Ulster University Magee GAA paid tribute.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Nicole Gillick. Nicole was a 2021 graduate of Sport, Physical Health and Activity and highly regarded member of the camogie club in her time studying here at Magee.

“She will be fondly remembered by all her class and team mates.

“We, all at Ulster University Magee GAA, would like to pass on our condolences to her family and friends and keep them in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Naomh Treasa Dún Geanainn Camogie Club also paid tribute to the young sportswoman.

“The committee and members of Naomh Treasa are saddened to learn of the passing of former member and friend of the club Nicole Gillick RIP.

“Nicole was a former underage captain and part of many of the significant days in our club. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gillick, McGurgan and Ferreira families and with all of Nicole's friends.”

Dungannon Thomas Clarke GFC and Aodh Ruadh Dún Geanainn also shared tributes.

Owners of the hospitality venue Dalys also shared condolences to Nicole, writing how she will be “remembered fondly.”

“The entire team here at Dalys, including the wider Quinn family want to offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nicole Gillick. We also have her former team mates and team Naomh Treasa in our thoughts. It's a sore loss for our community. She will be remembered very fondly.”

Her funeral will take place on Friday at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for Requiem Mass and will be followed by cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.