| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘A sense of humour helps’, says Ireland’s first female general and deputy UN mission chief

::  Maureen O'Brien wants to see more women deployed in combat and peacekeeping rotations overseas 

Brigadier General Maureen O'Brien. Photo: Andrew Downes. Expand
Maureen O'Brien Expand

Close

Brigadier General Maureen O'Brien. Photo: Andrew Downes.

Brigadier General Maureen O'Brien. Photo: Andrew Downes.

Maureen O'Brien

Maureen O'Brien

/

Brigadier General Maureen O'Brien. Photo: Andrew Downes.

Tom Brady Email

Ireland’s first female general and deputy force commander of a United Nations peace mission is now on a mission for more women to be deployed overseas.

Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien flew home last month after an 18-month deployment with the UNDOF mission on the Golan Heights. Eleven of those months were spent as acting force commander.

Most Watched

Privacy