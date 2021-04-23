‘A sense of humour helps’, says Ireland’s first female general and deputy UN mission chief

Ireland’s first female general and deputy force commander of a United Nations peace mission is now on a mission for more women to be deployed overseas.

Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien flew home last month after an 18-month deployment with the UNDOF mission on the Golan Heights. Eleven of those months were spent as acting force commander.

It was a huge honour for the Galway native and also for the Defence Forces.

She is currently on leave after quarantining at home but has been busy spelling out her views to the UN headquarters in New York on the importance of increasing the number of female personnel in the peacekeeping contingents.

Despite a big recruitment drive, women account for only 7pc of personnel in the Irish Defence Forces and this is reflected in the missions overseas.

However, one of the Irish contingents on the Golan Heights, which separates Israel and Syria, included a 10pc quota of women while she was there.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, General O’Brien said there was a notable absence of women in combatant roles, with many of those sent abroad allocated to staff posts and jobs at headquarters.

“There is a lot of work to be done in this area and in some troop-contributing countries there are also cultural issues involved but these can be eroded over time,” she added.

She said the Indian troops were delighted when she arrived in September 2019 as the highest-ranked woman in their army was a major.

Her promotion of the value of deploying women in an area of conflict is strongly backed by the Defence Forces chief of staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett and the Irish have been more active than some other countries in placing women in combatant roles, with those on the Golan serving in duties ranging from gunners to drivers of heavy vehicles.

The UN target for women serving in military contingents by 2028 is 15pc and 25pc for military observers and staff officers.

General O’Brien said there were also very few women in the top jobs in the military in the UN and she believed that an increase there would help to increase percentages down through the ranks.

Her replacement as deputy force commander of UNDOF, is a woman from Ghana.

Last June, she told the UN security council that Isis had claimed responsibility for attacks in their area of operations and these had grown in frequency, scale and severity.

While the peacekeepers were not being targeted, there were potential risks for those on patrol because of the IEDs (improvised explosive devices) left on their routes.

The Irish troops act as the force reserve company, which means they provide a quick reaction and rapid armed response group capable of intervention to aid other UN personnel and involves daily patrolling.

UNDOF is based on the Syrian side of operations and a UN report earlier this year noted that while the intensity of the attacks was not a threat to the mission, the potential for collateral damage could not be ruled out.

The governorate of Dara’a, one of 14 provinces in Syria and located to the south of the UNDOF area of operations, is where many of the armed rebel groups are located.

Force protection for the troops has been increased with additional measures taken at outposts while all travel to the south must be done by armoured vehicle, “without exception”, according to General O’Brien.

Less than a month after her arrival, General O’Brien became acting force commander and quickly saw the importance of establishing good liaison with Israel and Syria and building up trust.

“It was difficult in the beginning as I didn’t know anybody, but over time trust was built up and both sides accepted that I was there to represent the mission and my impartiality could not be questioned."

“It helped to have a sense of humour but you had to know when to use humour and not appear to be flippant. The Irish sense of humour was important in those discussions”.

The mission became more difficult in March last year with the arrival of the pandemic and there were outbreaks of the virus on both sides of the area of separation.

UNDOF also worked out a new rotation system for the troops and managed to fly home the Irish contingent in June, a day before the order came from New York restricting rotations. The Irish in Lebanon were not as lucky and had to stay there for a couple of additional weeks.

For General O’Brien, her deployment in the Golan Heights has been the peak of a military career during which she became the first female lieutenant colonel in 2011 and colonel in 2016.

On the future of UNDOF, she said the mission was not part of a peace agreement between Israel and Syria but it maintained a status quo in the disputed Golan Heights for both sides and if the peacekeepers left, there would be nobody to report on what was happening.

“Both sides accept they are better off with us there”.