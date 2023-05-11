‘A second chance’ – Al Porter gears up for return with ‘most personal show ever’ in nationwide tour

Comedian Al Porter (30) has just announced dates for his new nationwide show as he gears up for a return to the spotlight.

Entitled, ‘Al Porter Now’, he described his new stage show as “my most personal ever, from the heart.”

The former Today FM broadcaster said it was “an upbeat and an upfront look at my journey to here – but it’s funny.”

“Like live therapy with jokes. And I’ve done five years of therapy, so I’ve no mortgage but I do have insight,” he said.

“I went from (being) on the telly to on the dole but now I’m a sober Sally, I’ve turned 30 living in my mam’s and I’ve a posh boyfriend but I’m still broke.”

In a lengthy post on his Facebook page, he has promised a “big catch-up with big laughs and a really fun night out.”

“I hit rock bottom, learned a lot and made big changes. I’m excited to show you,” he said.

“Audiences of all generations have really enjoyed the previews and I’m so grateful to the venues and people who bought tickets to my work in progress shows for giving me what feels like a second chance, to do what I love most and make people laugh, and show them me – Now.”

This is not his first time take to the stage in recent months. Porter made a brief appearance at his local pub in Tallaght last November where he took over the microphone briefly to help a pub fundraiser at the Dragon Inn.

His new solo tour will kick off on October 20 at the Theatre Royal in Waterford with dates all over the country including Dublin’s Vicar Street on November 5, with dates running until February 24.

Porter took a huge step back from the public spotlight in 2017 amid a furore over unproven allegations made on social media and has declined to publicly comment ever since.

Writing about that difficult time in his life, the stand-up comedian said that he is a “long-time sober” and living a quiet existence in his parents’ house in Tallaght.

He said that about five years ago he “kind of disappeared” and his life changed beyond all recognition.

Porter said after a series of tweets making allegations against him were made in 2017, he took the issues in his personal life very seriously and decided to walk away from all his work commitments.

“From the age of 19 my life had been a runaway train, I had been burning the candle at both ends, leaving me overwhelmed and unable to cope,” he said.

“At the time all I wanted to do was go home to my family, but I couldn’t even do that as the media were outside my mam and dad’s house. In the space of 48 hours, it felt like I’d lost everything.”

As for his future plans, he said on his website that he is now “fit and healthy and a long-time sober” and indicated he would like to return to his comedy career.

“Now, I’d like to make people laugh again. Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Mine starts now,” he said.