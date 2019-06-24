A Longford family has claimed an arson attack is the most recent attempt to scare the family out of their home.

'A savage campaign against our family' - arson attack leaves Longford family scared in their own home

Dylan Neeson, lives in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford with his partner, her children and her mother.

On Friday morning, Mr Neeson was woken up by his partner's mother telling him their car was on fire outside.

"Our dog, Chloe started barking and woke up my partner's mother so she got up to take the dog outside, but when she turned around the corner she saw the car on fire.

The fire began at around 5am on Friday morning.

"She woke me up and when I went downstairs I could see the back wheels of the car on fire.

"I had to get the hose through the house and try to put it out myself while I told my partner to call the fire brigade.

"The fire spread to one of the kid's bikes that was right beside the electric box, the whole house could have went up," he told Independent.ie.

According to Mr Neeson, the arson attack was only the most recent threat towards the family.

The fire almost spread to the family's house

"A group has been spreading rumours about me and my family," he said.

"[The group] peer over our garden wall and shout obscenities at us.

"We couldn't sleep in the house after the fire, so we went up to Dublin to stay in my sister's house. I don't think we can stay there anymore.

"We're sitting ducks there. The kids are so scared and they don't deserve any of this.

"This is a savage campaign against our family."

An Garda Síochana spokesperson said that they are investigating the incident but that no arrests have been made so far.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred on the 21st June 2019 at approximately 5am.

"A car was on fire in a driveway outside a house in Cloverwell , Edgeworthstown Co Longford. Investigations are ongoing," a statement read.

