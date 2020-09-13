| 15.9°C Dublin

A Rock and a hard place: How Delaney pinned FAI to sign deal

Terms of former CEO's lucrative deal were drawn up on notepaper at luxurious Gibraltar hotel

23 March 2019; Enda Stevens of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

John Greene and Wayne O'Connor

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney pressured association president Donal Conway to sign off on a lucrative pay package in March 2019 and swore on his "daughter's life" that there would be no future revelations that would cause him to regret doing so.

The claim is made in a new book by journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan which charts Delaney's stewardship of the FAI, his controversial departure and the crisis which has engulfed the association for the last 18 months.

The authors had a series of revelations in March and April last year in The Sunday Times, including details of a €100,000 personal loan by Delaney to the FAI, which was not properly recorded in the accounts.