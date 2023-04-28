A record high of almost 12,000 people, including 3,472 children, now homeless, latest report shows

There are now 11,988 people homeless in the State - the highest number ever recorded – the latest homelessness report from March has shown.

The Simon Community has said “government must do more” to tackle the ever-worsening crisis, as 3,472 children are now living in emergency accommodation in the country.

The figure is up from 11,742 in February and up by 2,163 people from the same time in 2022.

Close to 100 more children have entered homelessness in the past month in the State, Simon’s figures show.

“The latest figures, another record high, are deeply upsetting,” Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said.

“The moratorium on evictions slowed entries into homelessness during the winter months, so we know this shocking number of 11,988 men, women and children in homeless emergency accommodation may have been even higher had the moratorium not been in place.

“The Government has clearly made the decision that they are not returning to an eviction ban. That decision means they have, now more than ever, a duty to ensure there are the required safety nets and solutions in place. Effective actions, to begin turning the tide on homelessness, have to be the priority.

“We know there is potential in the Tenant In-Situ scheme as a prevention measure and a commitment to see it ramped up. In addition to that, we need to see more homes secured and allocated to those experiencing the trauma of homelessness.

“We know that some of this work is taking place and that is welcome, but Government action on homelessness has to be judged on results and these figures are evidence that not enough is being done,” Mr Stanley said.

David Carroll, Chief Executive of Depaul, said “we can’t afford to underplay the human misery attached to this crisis” and said many people are “living in trepidation of what’s to come”.

“There is a significant rise in referrals of single men who are working who have been asked to leave their property due to the landlord selling up and the lack of housing options available and affordable housing options for single people.,” Mr Carroll said.

The figures released today show that there were 1,639 families; 5,823 single adults; 3,472 children and 1,456 young adults aged between 18-24 now homeless within the state and living in emergency accommodation.

Housing charity Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan has called the numbers “disgraceful” and questioned “how can this be allowed” in Irish society.

He said Focus Ireland are getting “calls and emails everyday from people who are facing no fault eviction and homelessness.”

“They are terrified and I really do not think the Government has spoken to people in this situation as if they had they would not have lifted the ban.

"One retired civil servant contacted us for help as she is facing eviction and terrified. We are working to support her, and she is just one of the many people contacting us.

"How can this be allowed to happen in our society?” he asked. “It is disgraceful and sadly we will see more of it.”

A spokesperson for the charity wished to stress that the figures are for March only and do not yet reflect the impact of the lifting of the eviction ban on April 1.

"Focus Ireland warned that the real impact of lifting the eviction ban is yet to be felt,” they said. “Ending the ban is causing widespread fear in the rental sector for all the people facing eviction and many others who are not yet at risk.”

The homeless figures released today show a 22 percent increase in homelessness on March of last year and a 32 percent rise in family homelessness, the charity said.

Social Democrats TD and housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan has called on the Government to reinstate the no-fault evictions ban in light of the latest figures.

"The latest reports from the Residential Tenancies Board revealed there are more than 9,000 evictions due in the coming months, while there are virtually no homes available to rent,” he said. “The ban on no-fault evictions must be reinstated. It is never too late to reverse a bad decision.”

In a statement today, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “Unfortunately we have seen an increase in the numbers of people in emergency accommodation despite the Winter Eviction Moratorium still being in effect in March.

"The situation is very challenging but the Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are working together and making every effort to reduce homelessness. Tackling this issue is a Government priority.

"Resources and funding for tackling homelessness are not an obstacle to the urgent work required to combat homelessness. Budget 2023 provided funding of over €215 million, an increase of 10% on last year, for the delivery of homeless services.

"This is ensuring that local authorities can not only provide emergency accommodation but also and crucially homeless prevention measures. It will also ensure they can support households to successfully exit homelessness into secure tenancies.”

Dublin Simon say they are now seeing increased activity in their homelessness prevention services and experiencing a rise in enquiries from concerned tenants at risk of losing their homes.

"Single people account for almost half of the clients we work with in homelessness prevention and are especially vulnerable due to a lack of affordable and suitable accommodation. Additionally, barriers to accessing the Housing Assistance Payment are being reported on the ground, and some individuals are returning to our emergency services due to the lack of appropriate options for moving on from homelessness,” Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said.