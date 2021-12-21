‘A rare glimpse into the past’- Hundreds gather for Winter Solstice sunrise in Newgrange

Ruarí O Coileaín from Drogheda pictured during the Winter Solstice celebrations outside Newgrange monument in Meath.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 21/12/21

Pauline Rea takes a photo with her friends Susan McElheny,Caroline Quinn and Robyn Hendron [ all from Northern Ireland] before sunrise during the Winter Solstice celebrations outside Newgrange monument in Meath.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Aoife Ní Hedchaidh and Sionnánn, from Galway pictured before sunrise at the Winter Solstice celebrations outside Newgrange monument in Meath.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Although a ray of sunshine didn’t light up the chamber in the ancient passage tomb of Newgrange today, hundreds of people still gathered to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

In 2019 and the years previous, 10 lucky lottery winners and their guests were housed in the chamber each morning from December 18-23 in the hopes of witnessing it illuminate.

However, due to Covid-19, the chamber was completely closed this year and in 2020 and instead, a live stream of the empty chamber was shown by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in connection with the National Monuments Services (NMS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

That didn’t stop around 200 members of the public gathering at the monument in Newgrange this morning, December 21, to celebrate the shortest day of the year- which for many cultures is considered a turning point in the year.

Service manager of the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre Clare Tuffy said as no one is allowed in the chamber, it could be seen “as it was designed” 5,000 years ago.

“We will see the sun as it was designed to be seen because one of the opportunities that Covid has given us is that because visitors aren’t going in and out of the chamber we are able to seal the tomb as they 5,000 years ago sealed the tomb,” she said.

"They used a stone door but we used a wooden door, so the only light that gets in these mornings is the light through to roof box.

"So, we are having a rare glimpse into the past because we are seeing the sun as it was designed to be seen."

If light enters the chamber, Ms Tuffy explained that “a narrow beam of light illuminates the chamber for 17 minutes from two minutes to nine until 15 minutes past 9 and after that, the tomb returns to darkness.”

She added: "So, there has to be great symbolism in that because to only see light on the darkest days there is great comfort in that- the people that built the monument are saying to us ‘nothing in nature ends with darkness and death, there is always a rebirth, winter is always followed by spring.’

"It is a great symbol of resilience and hope and light in the darkness, just when we need it.”

Frank Prendergast of Archaeology Ireland said this year the chamber unfortunately didn’t illuminate due to the mild weather.

“This year is quite poor, cloud is a big problem,” he said. “It’s very hard to predict so nonetheless we have to live with that, but, it doesn’t take away from the excitement at all.”

And it didn’t appear to take away from the excitement of the 200 people who gathered to celebrate the shortest day of the year- which is known as Yule in pagan celebrations.

Pam Rea from Tyrone has travelled to Meath for the past six years to partake in the December 21 celebration.

“I love the beautiful vibrations and energy, it is sacred ground, it’s our ancestral sacred ground, we enjoy the history of it and we enjoy the feeling of harmony and peace,” she said.

"And it’s just so nice to come to a place like this when you come from a world of consumerism and a lot of distractions with what’s happening, so there are very peaceful vibrations.

"You can ground and centre yourself here.”

Lorna Evers Monaghan from Slane, Co Meath, has been attending the celebration in Newgrange for 11 years, after first winning the lottery to enter the chamber on December 21.

"It’s magical, we were really lucky because out of the six days we got the only sunny day so we actually got that beam of light coming in and it’s something else, it was incredible,” she explained.

"And then I got involved with the Winter Solstice experience, we will be doing a circle. They did an overnight vigil and then they will finish here on the hill for sunrise, so I have my gong for it.”

A large circle of people holding hands and chanting at the monument began at around 8.45am this morning as the sun rose. A smaller circle of people banging drums walked around this as around 100 other people looked on.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, said seeing the public be allowed once again celebrate the day at Newgrange was “brilliant”.

"There’s an unbelievable atmosphere here,” he said. “People are hoping that today is the beginning of something better and hopefully it is.

"It’s a symbol of more than just a Solstice and the sun falling into Newgrange, hopefully, it’s a symbol for better things coming for the country as a whole.”

Asked if he was worried about a large gathering taking place while Covid cases surge, he said: “It’s an outdoor event and people are taking the necessary precautions and their own personal responsibilities, it’s as much a personal gathering as much as it is a social event and it’s also a spiritual event for a lot of people. It’s an expression of their spirituality so it’s very important.

“It’s the darkest day and from then on things are getting brighter, so in a lot of aspects it’s a symbol of hope.”

Sinead Knockton and her friend Orla Cooney, from Dulleek, Co Meath, said they enjoy attending the day because there’s a “feeling of niceness and community”.

"I have come for the past four years, I am local but it was just as I got older that I got more interested in what it’s all about,” Ms Knockton said.

“The history is amazing but it’s the spiritual feeling that I like, which I tapped into as I got older.

"It’s a feeling of niceness and community and a connection with nature, that Covid has probably made people tap into more.”