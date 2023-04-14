‘A rally fan first and a rally driver second’ – Emotional tributes paid to Craig Breen

Craig Breen at the FIA World Rally Championship RACC Catalunya in Spain in October 2022.

Craig Breen has been remembered as “a rally fan first and a rally driver second,” by the World Rally Championship, with preparations expected soon for the repatriation of sportsman’s body.

The Waterford native lost his life tragically on Thursday following an accident during a testing session ahead of a WRC rally in Croatia next week, leading the sport and its fans to unite in mourning.

World Rally Championship paid a touching tribute to the 33-year-old, writing that Breen was “a rally fan first and a rally driver second”.

The WRC said Breen was a driver so passionate about his field, that he would greet reporters after stages with “every emotion imaginable - from tears of joy to tears of frustration.”

And as many heroes of sport have ensured to do, Breen also used his platform for good.

During an event for Hyundai Motorsport at Rally Sweden in February, an emotional Breen stated: “Don’t let anybody ever put you down, because only you know your true potential.”

“Breen’s talent behind the wheel was matched only by his kind and generous nature outside the car. Despite his success in the WRC, Breen never forgot his roots and remained deeply connected to his native Ireland.

“He often competed in local rallies and regularly gave back to the community, supporting a number of young drivers in his homeland.

“Craig will be deeply missed by the WRC family and we extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones,” the tribute read.

Rally racing was a dream Breen had clung to from childhood and through sheer hard work and determination, he achieved it, making others realise their potential too.

Videos of a child driver, speeding around in a go-kart around his Waterford home, with his mother Jackie, guarding a stopwatch, highlight a steely resolve from a very young age.

And of course, as the son of rally driver Ray Breen, it was perhaps inevitable the Waterford boy would one day land on the world stage.

"In total, the tea-loving Irishman would go on to record 82 starts in the WRC, claiming six second places and three third places for three different manufacturers – Citroën, Ford and Hyundai,” WRC said,

Breen’s last post on Facebook on April 10 tells of his elation in returning to the track.

“When someone tells you we’re back in the Rally1 car again this week..,” followed by smiling emojis. “Can’t wait to get my first taste of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid on Tarmac!” he added.

Response posts of congratulations turned into tributes and bereavement as fans realised their hero had passed.

“Keep with that smile wherever you are, RIP,” one man wrote. Another fan added: “Rest in peace champion.”

A friend wrote online: “Devastating news... Thoughts are with your family, girlfriend and friends right now….

“You are back with Jaff now, who you always missed so much. But it's much too soon. RIP Craig Breen.”

WRC.com wrote:

Hyundai Motorsport yesterday confirmed that Breen was with his co-driver James Fulton at the time of the accident, and that Mr Fulton was unharmed.