‘A precious gem who shone brightly and beautifully’ – Leona Harper (14) laid to rest after Creeslough tragedy

A Liverpool FC flag is flown as members of Letterkenny Rugby Club join mourners outside St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal for the funeral mass of 14-year-old Leona Harper on Friday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The hearse carrying the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper arrives at St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, for her the funeral mass. Picture: PA

Family members help carry the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. PA

The funeral of a 14-year-old girl killed in the Creeslough tragedy was today told she was her parents’ “little miracle”.

Leona Harper had gone to the Applegreen shop in the Donegal village last Friday afternoon to buy an ice cream before a sleepover at her friend’s house.

However, the teenager was killed in the explosion which ripped through the store. Another nine people also died in the tragedy.

Leona, who lived in Letterkenny, was buried this afternoon following a funeral service at St Mary’s Church in the nearby village of Ramelton. She was the seventh victim of the explosion to be buried.

Expand Close Leona Harper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leona Harper

Classmates of Leona’s from Mulroy College in Milford and and pupils from her former national school, Scoil Mhuire in Ramelton, formed a guard of honour as her coffin was carried into the church.

Teammates from Letterkenny Rugby Club, for whom Leona played, were also part of the guard of honour.

A Liverpool FC flag hung from a fence at the church in honour of Leona’s love of the team.

Mourners were led by her parents, Hugh and Donna, and her brothers Anthony and Jamie.

President Michael D Higgins was among those in attendance at the service.

Speaking at the funeral, Ramelton parish priest Fr Martin Carney said he had Leona’s parents’ permission to explain why she was so special to them.

Expand Close The hearse carrying the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper arrives at St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, for her the funeral mass. Picture: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The hearse carrying the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper arrives at St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, for her the funeral mass. Picture: PA

When Leona’s older brother, Anthony, was born, Father Carney said, his parents were told they would not be able to have any more children.

“But seven years later, something unexpected happened. Leona arrived, hence the little miracle,” he said.

“You, her mum and dad, talk of your daughter as a gem. It is often a line we use about somebody we love, but given how unexpected and welcome Leona was, your daughter was indeed a precious gem.

“Think of gems. Gems shine, gems sparkle, gems attract. Leona shone brightly and beautifully throughout her short life. She sparkled with energy and fun and attracted so many friends to her circle.”

Expand Close A Liverpool FC flag is flown as members of Letterkenny Rugby Club join mourners outside St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal for the funeral mass of 14-year-old Leona Harper on Friday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Liverpool FC flag is flown as members of Letterkenny Rugby Club join mourners outside St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal for the funeral mass of 14-year-old Leona Harper on Friday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Father Carney said Leona’s four anchors in life were “family, friends, hobbies and school”.

As well as football and rugby, she also loved animals and tractors, among many other things.

Fr Carney also spoke of her love for her parents and her two brothers.

He said the impact of people’s lives on others should not be judged by their age.

“It is remarkable what anyone can pack into their lives. Leona’s life was short and brief but my goodness was it packed to the brim.

“Leona brightened her world with a gentle but feisty character, a unique personality with a distinctive array of talents and interests which for you who love her were both memorable and lifegiving.

“It would be a terrible oversight of a young person’s

life to say they left us before they had achieved anything.

“Life should not be measured by our successes or our failures but by the efforts we made to do good, to bring peace and joy and laughter, to show love and affection, to forgive, to forget and to forge new tides.

“Leona may have lived a little life but she lived a very full life. Its brevity will make the contribution to her family, to her friends and to her school all the more radiant and bright.”

Earlier today, another victim of the explosion, 49-year-old Martina Martin, was buried following a service in Creeslough.

Tomorrow, another of the victims, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, the oldest person to be killed in the explosion, will be buried following a service in Creeslough.

The funerals of the final victims, Robert Garwe (50) and his five-year-old daughter Shauna, are expected to take place in Creeslough on Saturday.

Mr Garwe is originally from Zimbabwe and his funeral has been delayed to allow relatives time to travel from Africa.

Five of those who died in the explosion, the cause of which remains under investigation, were buried earlier this week.

Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son, James Monaghan, were buried following a service in Creeslough yesterday.

James O’Flaherty (48) who was originally from Australia but lived in the nearby village of Dunfanaghy, was also buried yesterday after a service in Derrybeg in Donegal.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher and 49-year-old Martin McGill were both laid to rest following separate funeral services in Creeslough.