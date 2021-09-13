A Paypal employee will go on trial charged with murdering his wife

A Paypal employee will go on trial tomorrow charged with murdering his wife at their home in Dublin four years ago.

Renato Gehlen (39), a Brazilian national today pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Anne Colomines (37), who also worked for Paypal, at their home in Dorset Square, Gardiner Street upper, Dublin 1 on October 25, 2017.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott empanelled a jury of seven men and five women to hear the trial and told them they will be required for up to three weeks.

He told the jury that Mr Renato had lived with the deceased in Dorset Square for two to three years.

A number of civilian witnesses who will be called to give evidence are from the Gardiner St area of Dublin, he said. Both the accused and the deceased worked at Paypal and Mr Justice McDermott said any potential juror who works for that company should tell him so that they can be excused.

The trial will be held before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.