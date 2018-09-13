Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon ensured teenagers celebrated their Junior Cert results sober last night as they searched a number of disco-bound buses for alcohol.

'A number of calls to mummy and daddy' - Gardai search buses for drink as teens celebrate Junior Cert results

A large quantity of drink was confiscated including nagins of vodka and cans of Druids and Bulmers.

"A number of Mummy's and Daddy's are right now getting phone calls about their little darlings informing them of their behaviour," gardaí posted on Facebook.

"These events are strictly alcohol free, for obvious reasons. If you are found to be under the influence, you will not be getting in," they warned youngsters.

More than 62,000 students received their results yesterday.

Parents of celebrating pupils were urged to talk to them about the dangers of alcohol.

Miriam Taber, chief executive of Drinkaware, said alcohol should have no place in their celebrations.

"The Junior Cert results are a fantastic achievement and of course should be celebrated. But these young people are about 15 years old, which is too young to be drinking alcohol and we should not accept alcohol is synonymous with these events," she said.

"Our research highlights a worrying trend: an increasing number of parents now find it acceptable for their children to drink at home before 15 years."

A recent survey of 500 parents revealed two in five believe it is a good idea to introduce children to alcohol at home before the age of 18.

"International research shows people who start drinking alcohol before the age of 15 years are four times more likely to experience alcohol-related issues later in life than those who begin at age 20 or older," said Ms Taber.

Clive Byrne, director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, urged schools to give out results as late in the day as possible. "We discourage schools from issuing them immediately because that encourages students to be out around the town or village or city."

