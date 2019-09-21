As the sun went down last night, tens of thousands of culture vultures from around the country embraced everything that their towns, cities and villages had to offer.

A night to remember as culture vultures flock to celebrate best of our cities, towns and villages

Celebrating its 14th year, Culture Night has become an essential day in the Irish social calendar, accessible to everyone of all ages, and boasting more than 4,000 events across the country.

There were free buses in operation in Dublin and Cork that ferried people between events, exhibitions, screenings and a wealth of other experiences.

At Central Plaza on Dame Street, Dubliners and visitors were in for a treat when Ireland's leading aerialists, Aerial Cirque, put on a gravity- defying show with music by composer Peter Power.

Across the river, at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks, RTÉ hosted an open-air event, with acts including Aslan, Wallis Bird, the Kilfenora Ceilí Band and the Dublin Gospel Choir.

The Freemasons headquarters in Dublin was among the most popular establishments to open its doors to the public.

While the organisation has been in Ireland for 300 years, with about 800 Irish lodges across the country, few have seen inside its halls.

Denise Mahon (42), from Stoneybatter, Dublin, said she was amazed that such an ornate building was right on her doorstep.

"I've always wanted to come here because the lodge is one of the hidden gems in Dublin that many don't know about."

Amy Forsyth (31), from Dublin, told the Irish Independent that it was also her first time to visit the Freemasons HQ. "I can imagine that the mystery behind this place is definitely what makes it so popular."

As it does every year, Temple Bar had a plethora of family friendly activities and events, from outdoor dance sessions and face-painting classes to art exhibitions.

For schoolteacher Kate Beglan, the night of activities provided a fantastic opportunity to keep her daughter and her school friends from Canal Way Educate Together in Dublin 8 occupied. "There's always so much stuff going on which is great when you're looking after so many kids," she said.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the country, fans were treated to fire shows, theatre, music performances and markets. In Cork, an array of events were held across more than 100 venues, streets and public spaces including Pitch'd Circus Arts Festival's Inferno Fire Show which lit up the skies.

The village of Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary, came alive with a re-enactment of the Fenian rising of 1867, using the streets as a stage while in An Grianán Theatre, Co Donegal, they performed Waiting Tables for Godot about a pair of conjoined twins serving tables and waiting for Godot.

In Co Carlow Ukulele Players joined the High Hopes Choir to perform a repertoire from ballads to classic, in Clifden, Co Galway, they celebrated 100 years since the first transatlantic flight with a screening of 'Yesterday We Were in America'.

