A night in Coppers: Jackson Court Hotel offers special nightly rates for students amid accommodation crisis

The hotel at the famous Copper Face Jacks nightclub, the Jackson Court Hotel, is offering accommodation for students at €40 per person per night.

While the legendary nightclub is still closed to due to coronavirus restrictions, the hotel is still is operation and is now offering student deals for the coming academic year.

With thousands of students now facing only a couple of days of on campus lectures due to blended learning, many will choose to commute to college or stay overnight in a hotel as it works out cheaper than paying rent.

The Irish Independent reports today that most colleges have lowered the cost of campus accommodation this coming year and that students are considering staying in hotels or B&Bs as it would be cheaper than paying rent for the full year.

Read More

The Jackson Court Hotel, with 36 rooms, is offering double, twin or triple rooms for students, with prices from €40 per person per night to €55 per person per night.

“We just kind of figured for students coming up from the likes of Mayo and Galway and that, you know, it’ll be a lot to ask them to come up and down the road twice. So we just kind of came up with the idea, with cheaper student rates for anyone who has a student ID for the year,” said Rory Traynor, the marketing manager at Copper Face Jacks.

Students have the option of getting a room by themselves or share with friends to cut down on costs.

A to-go breakfast bag is included in the overnight price and all rooms include WiFi and workspaces.

“There has been an awful lot of interest, you can always gauge that with so many comments and questions coming in from students, so it’s nice to be able to look after them, I suppose.

“[Students] would have always been [Copper’s main customer] during the week anyway,” said Mr Traynor.

“Obviously the way things are at the moment, we’re looking after them in a different way, you could say,” he added.

The student rates are available Sunday to Thursday and a student ID is required upon making a booking.

A flyer advertisement for the rates states that prices may be subject to change.

Online Editors