‘A new age of rail’ – hourly intercity trains and faster journeys promised in €36bn travel shake-up

Proposals would be implemented over 25-year timeframe, but need early acceptance for planning and design

Under the new proposals, Dublin, Belfast and Cork airports would have rail connections. Photo: Getty

Journey times by train between some major cities could be halved under an ambitious all-Ireland rail improvement plan.

An extra 650km of cross-country railway to connect towns currently without trains and boost existing services is proposed under the plan.

It would expand the existing rail network by 28pc, bringing 700,000 more people within 5km of a railway station with a regular service.

The busiest intercity routes would have services running every 30 or 60 minutes.

Upgrades and electrification of those routes would allow trains run at speeds of up to 200km per hour compared to the current fastest of 140-160km/h.

The doubling and, in some cases, quadrupling of track would also speed up services by avoiding the need for trains to stop at junctions to allow others pass.

Dublin, Belfast and Cork airports would have rail connections and freight rail would take thousands of heavy good lorries off the streets.

Roughly 75pc of the expansion would take place in Republic of Ireland and the remainder in Northern Ireland at an estimated cost of €27bn to the south and €9bn to the north.

The proposals are in the first All-Island Rail Review jointly published today by the Department of Transport and Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure as a move towards what they term a “new age of rail”.

Cabinet approved the review in principle this afternoon and it now goes to public consultation.

Submissions can be made until the end of September and the final plan is to be completed before the end of the year.

Among the more ambitious elements of the plan are a new cross-border rail line, the North Midlands line, connecting Athlone to Portadown via Mullingar, Cavan, Monaghan and Armagh.

The Athenry-Claremorris line, known as the Western Rail Corridor, which was shut in the 1970s and the Waterford-Rosslare line or South Wexford Railway, which followed 15 years ago, would be brought back into use.

Work that has begun on reopening the old Limerick-Foynes line would continue and a new spur from Limerick would serve Shannon Airport.

In the east of the country, new lines are recommended serving Drogheda-Clongriffin, Dublin-Navan and Hazelhatch-Portarlingtonn.

A Letterkenny-Derry line would link the north-west and north while a Lisburn-Antrim would improve connectivity across the province.

The proposed improvements would be implemented over a 25-year period, but given the scale of the projects, they would need early acceptance to get them into planning and design.

They also need buy-in from governments both sides of the border and there is currently no functioning government in Northern Ireland.

The decision was made to publish the review regardless to allow officials move on to the next phase of the project.

“More detailed work will be needed to test the feasibility and affordability of many of the recommendations to inform decision-making,” the Department of Transport said.

Increasing rail services to discourage car use is a key part of the Climate Action Plan but although the review says that the proportion of passenger journeys on intercity services would double, it would still make up just 6pc of journeys.

The Department of Transport believes other incentives and measures to discourage car use would boost that figure.

The review does not address commuter services which are already the subject of several city-specific plans.