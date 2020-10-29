| 9.2°C Dublin

A mother’s world was torn apart in just 10 minutes in brutal apparent act of spite in Kanturk

AN OLD adage cautions that the deepest and most spiteful wounds in life can be inflicted by those we love best.

In a close knit north Cork farming village, heartbroken mother Ann O'Sullivan (60) was facing the horror of not only having her entire family wiped out by a feud over a land inheritance but was already dealing with a serious health battle of her own.
The details of the shocking triple tragedy could not have been calculated to inflict greater pain or suffering on any mother.
The mother of two was left traumatised in the early hours of last Monday when her eldest son, Mark (25), was shot dead in his bedroom following an apparent confrontation with his father, Tadhg (59) and his younger brother, Diarmuid (23), in a tragic inheritance dispute.
Ann, despite her health issues, bravely managed to run to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm after she was unable to locate her mobile phone.
It sparked a huge Garda response with over 100 officers, armed Gardai, dog units and three helicopters conducting a security operation around the farmhouse located at Assolas, just off the Castlemagner to Kanturk road.