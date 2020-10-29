A mother’s world was torn apart in just 10 minutes in brutal apparent act of spite

An old adage cautions that the deepest and most spiteful wounds in life can be inflicted by those we love best.

In a close knit north Cork farming village, heartbroken mother Ann O'Sullivan (60) was facing the horror of not only having her entire family wiped out by a feud over a land inheritance but was already dealing with a serious health battle of her own.

The details of the shocking triple tragedy could not have been calculated to inflict greater pain or suffering on any mother.

The mother of two was left traumatised in the early hours of last Monday when her eldest son, Mark (25), was shot dead in his bedroom following an apparent confrontation with his father, Tadhg (59) and his younger brother, Diarmuid (23), in a tragic inheritance dispute.

Ann, despite her health issues, bravely managed to run to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm after she was unable to locate her mobile phone.

It sparked a huge Garda response with over 100 officers, armed Gardai, dog units and three helicopters conducting a security operation around the farmhouse located at Assolas, just off the Castlemagner to Kanturk road.

As Gardai requested a media blackout until the incident was resolved, locals were standing baffled outside their homes listening to helicopters clatter overhead and watching Garda vehicles speed by and bewildered as to the reason.

The Assolas farmhouse is located down a narrow laneway and surrounded on all sides by rolling farmland and mature woodland.

Gardaí arrived at the scene at 7am within minutes of the alarm being raised but didn’t realise that it was already too late.

Minutes after Mark's fatal shooting, Tadhg and Diarmuid went to a location some 600 metres from their farmhouse.

The field where they stopped was known locally as 'The Fort' in honour of an old fairy ring nearby. Locals said they believed Mark and Diarmuid had played there as children.

Shortly before Gardaí arrived at the scene, Tadhg and Diarmuid are suspected to have taken their own lives.

Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like two gunshots in the minutes before Gardai arrived at Assolas and established their double security cordon around the farmhouse.

Both bodies were found lying less than two metres apart, with a rifle by the side of each.

A detailed personal note, running to more than a dozen pages, was later found on Diarmuid's body in which he outlined the hurt and pain he had experienced over the inheritance row. One source indicated that the letter made for “very distressing reading”.

For Ann, it represented a nightmare beyond words or even comprehension - and sparked the community to rally both to support and shield the grieving woman who, as a nurse, had devoted her life to helping others.

She was hugely respected in the north Cork community for her commitment to healthcare, and her lifelong support of local charities and community organisations.

Yet in the space of just 10 minutes, her entire world was ripped apart as she lost her husband and her two sons.

Ann was being comforted by relatives and friends and was visited by members of the Kanturk and Castmagner clergy.

Locals admitted that their ability to deal with the tragedy has been undermined by the Level Five Covid-19 lockdown restrictions which have kept local churches closed – and even prevented home visits by people left shocked and bewildered by the nightmare which had visited their community.

One neighbour said the former Mallow-based nurse was "deeply traumatised".

"It is absolutely heartbreaking what happened," he said.

"The first place you go in a community when a tragedy happens is the church – but we can’t even do that. It is desperate. Your heart goes out to that poor woman.”

Ann was so distraught she was not able to attend Cork University Hospital (CUH) in person to conduct the formal identification of her husband and two sons.

A friend who worked in the medical profession and who personally knew all three agreed to undertake the identification instead.

It remains unclear when the three remains will be released back to the family from CUH to allow funeral arrangements to be made.

The farm at the centre of the inheritance row - around 115 acres of good tillage land - was inherited from Ann's side of the family, the Cronins.

Several cousins of Ann still farm holdings in the general vicinity of Assolas.

Her husband hailed from nearby Roskeen and never worked the holding, operating in the motor trade for over 40 years.

Instead, the farm was leased out to a local man for tillage and grazing purposes over recent years.

For over a decade, Tadhg worked at a garage in nearby Charleville and was described as a hard-working family man who also staunchly supported community events.

Mark was set to inherit the land and his younger brother was very upset at what he perceived to be his effective exclusion from the family inheritance.

Mark had completed a law degree while Diarmuid had completed an honours degree in accounting. Diarmuid was due to have his virtual conferring next week.

The fate of the farm at the centre of the triple tragedy remains unclear.

So great has been the impact of the tragedy that local politicians including Councillor John Paul O’Shea have reminded that supports are available from the HSE and other charities.

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Console 1800 247 247, or text Help to 51444

Aware 1890 303 302

Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie