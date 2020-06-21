A moment in time: How hit connected with what normal people were missing

When Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson finished work on 'Normal People' with "just moments to spare" before the global Covid-19 lockdown, he knew in his gut they had made something special.

But he has been completely unprepared for the "mind-blowing" reaction to the 12-part series made by the BBC and Hulu that has become a global sensation.

He is also amused that the humble O'Neills GAA shorts that Kildare actor Paul Mescal was snapped wearing while jogging topless in London have inspired Gucci to bring out their own version.

"Well he wouldn't want to turn up to Maynooth GAA wearing those €550 silk shorts, that may not go down too well there - but he does wear them well," he quipped to the Irish Independent.

"And no, I wasn't expecting the reaction it's got. I don't know what idea you'd have to have of yourself to expect that reaction, it's just been so massive.

"People loved the book and we knew Daisy (Edgar-Wood) and Paul were amazing and we felt like we were doing something that was really good. You could feel it when you were working."

For many lockdown viewers, Sally Rooney's tale became appointment television on Tuesday night as they devoured the often-melancholy series which centred around a human connection - something so many people were missing at the time.

"It's quite low-key and it's not glossy and fast and sensationalistic at all, certainly not in the beginning. So I thought that people who were used to watching fast and very high-content television would just go, 'Oh maybe, maybe not' after watching five minutes of episode one," said Abrahamson.

"So I thought we would have a critical reaction and a strong reaction from people who loved the book. But none of us could have expected the scale of the reaction that came.

"I think it was a perfect time for it. It's about things like intimacy and connection and all these things that became more important in situations like this and which a lot of people were missing because they were isolating away from people they loved.

"Also, the quiet voice that the show is made with, it kind of captures you in some way that's more effective than the most bombastic and louder stuff and it just seemed to be what people wanted at the time."

And the director believes that suddenly finding himself propelled into the global spotlight has not affected Mescal. "He's such a well-grounded person. He's someone that the phrase 'a credit to his parents' was invented for.

"He's really thoughtful, really kind and I think it's a bit unreal because everybody's still more or less stuck in.

"All of the things that would have been happening under normal circumstances like travelling to festivals and all the things that we would have been doing to promote this, would have made things much noisier and given them a chance to get used to things.

"It's all still virtual so I think when we're really through this lockdown... it may hit him and Daisy again how well known they are. The show has had such a strong reaction and to him in particular."

Abrahamson was speaking at the launch of a new report endorsed by the Arts Council calling for sustained support of the industry.