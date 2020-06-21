| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A moment in time: How hit connected with what normal people were missing

Global spotlight: Director Lenny Abrahamson with stars Daisy Edgar-Wood and Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Global spotlight: Director Lenny Abrahamson with stars Daisy Edgar-Wood and Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty

Global spotlight: Director Lenny Abrahamson with stars Daisy Edgar-Wood and Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty

Getty Images for Hulu

Global spotlight: Director Lenny Abrahamson with stars Daisy Edgar-Wood and Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

When Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson finished work on 'Normal People' with "just moments to spare" before the global Covid-19 lockdown, he knew in his gut they had made something special.

But he has been completely unprepared for the "mind-blowing" reaction to the 12-part series made by the BBC and Hulu that has become a global sensation.

He is also amused that the humble O'Neills GAA shorts that Kildare actor Paul Mescal was snapped wearing while jogging topless in London have inspired Gucci to bring out their own version.