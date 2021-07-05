Monday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers before more persistent cloud and rain set in this week.

It will be mostly cloudy today over the northern half of Ulster with outbreaks of showery rain but it will be a brighter day elsewhere, with sunny spells and scattered showers, which will intensify throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach 19 degrees in Leinster with mostly light southwest breezes.

Tuesday will see showery rain over the western half of the country extend to all areas by the afternoon.

“The evening will be mostly cloudy with rain or showers in most areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Wednesday will bring more showers but mixed with sunny spells throughout the country, with more sun in the west of the country.

Temperatures will reach 20 degrees, coolest along the west coast and warmest in the east with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Thursday will be a largely dry day with bright and sunny spells with just the odd showers developing over Ulster and parts of Leinster. Temperatures will hit 20 degrees.

Friday will see a return to mixed conditions with showers and sunny spells, which will continue into next weekend, though sunny spells will be more persistent than showers on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will reach 21 degrees.

Meanwhile, the good news is that there are early indications that sunshine will be present nationwide by the middle of July.

The weather will likely be drier than normal in all parts of the country, although average temperatures are expected near western coasts, temperatures are set to be slightly above average for the time of year elsewhere.

As July progresses, Met Éireann has said weather patterns are more unpredictable.

However, there are early indications the warm weather will continue, with lower rainfall levels than normal predicted across the country.

The good news for those of us planning a staycation is that temperatures are likely to be above average in many areas for the last week of July, but average temperatures are expected in the west and north coastal areas.

The national forecaster is urging people to be safe when outdoors.

They said in a statement on Twitter: “Did You Know, It doesn't need to be warm & sunny for skin to be damaged by the sun? Up to 90% of #UV rays can get through light cloud.

“Remember to protect your skin even on cloudy days #SunSmart #ICPN”



