'A massive upset' - family of hit-and-run victim demand all disqualified motorists be taken off the road

A family who lost a young man in a hit-and-run incident involving an already disqualified driver have pleaded with road safety agencies to provide the “final piece of the puzzle” to allow a new data-sharing platform help track down rogue motorists.

The plea from the family of the late Karl Robertson came as road safety campaigners Parc (Promoting Awareness, Responsibility and Care on our roads) expressed alarm that one road safety agency has a “ghost file”, in which details of disqualified drivers cannot be matched with their licences.

This is effectively frustrating garda checks on whether such drivers are abiding by the terms of their disqualifications.

Campaigners now want it to be mandatory for disqualified motorists to provide their driver licence numbers in court – and for this to then be digitally shared across all State agencies charged with road safety enforcement.

Karl Robertson (28), of Castlekevin Road, Kilmore West, Dublin, was the victim of a hit-and-run in Artane on March 8, 2017.

He was struck while out jogging and later discovered at the scene by a passing cyclist.

Mr Robertson – who was left critically injured at the scene by the offending motorist – died the next day in hospital.

His family said he was “the totally innocent victim of a driver who had absolutely no respect for the law”.

The motorist who struck and killed Mr Robertson was the focus of three separate driving bans at the time. He was subsequently tracked down by gardaí and jailed for five years.

At his inquest, the victim’s family said they were convinced the inability of gardaí to identify the motorist flagrantly breaching road safety regulations directly led to the young man’s death.

Mr Robertson’s cousin, Aisling Reid, said they did not want any other family to suffer the pain of their loss. “We have campaigned since Karl’s death for gardaí to have handheld devices, so they can check instantly on a motorist’s driving status. They now have these devices. But the devices are only as effective as the information they are provided with,” she said.

“The automated transfer of data is now there, which is a great step forward. That solves a lot of problems.

“But the last piece of the puzzle is to ensure that the system and gardaí have accurate and full information. That means the State agencies need the driver licence number.

“The biggest problem is that the driver licence number needs to be taken. But the disqualified drivers don’t have to surrender their licence in court, because they have the right to appeal. They are instead supposed to post it to an address in Cork.”

However, an alarming number of drivers fail to comply with that regulation.

“The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has a ‘ghost file’, which could include a name and location for a motorist but not their licence number. As a result, the gardaí cannot trace them. This inability causes a massive amount of upset for our family.”

Gardaí may have a driver’s name and a general address – but they cannot easily match the specific individual to the motoring offence without the licence number. As a result, they cannot check whether that motorist is abiding by the terms of their disqualification.

Parc’s Susan Gray said it was very frustrating that while the Courts Service had been ready since 2019 to automate the electronic transfer of disqualification data, the process had been delayed until now.

“This is only the beginning, as much more needs to be done by the Department of Transport and the RSA,” she said. “If accurate data is not available, then automation of the court’s disqualification notification process will be difficult to implement. To make it a success, the specific driver number must be obtained and provided when a driver is disqualified in court.”

There is a document known as the Exceptional File – nicknamed the ‘ghost file’ by road safety campaigners – in which only partial details of many of those disqualified in court are held. But it does not have the necessary driver numbers to enable it to match the driver with the disqualification.

As a result, these offending drivers’ disqualifications cannot be inputted into the National Vehicle and Driver File (NVDF) database without the full data provided – meaning gardaí cannot instantly identify at the scene of an accident that a motorist is driving while disqualified.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy has been campaigning for full digitisation of the driver disqualification system. This would better enable the RSA, Department of Transport, Courts Service, and the gardaí to enforce road safety regulations.

She was assured by the department that the digital system became operative from late September, with the old manual system now ended.

But Parc wants specific support measures across all State agencies to ensure that if a disqualification is handed out, the motorist involved must hand over their driver number – which can then be shared across all agencies charged with road safety enforcement.

A department official said it was committed to pooling information for better enforcement of regulations. “The new solution will enhance road safety, by ensuring the NVDF reflects the correct driver disqualification status earlier,” the spokesperson said.

“The sharing of the information electronically will reduce the time taken to update the NVDF with details of driver disqualifications, and will improve data accuracy because of the reduction in errors due to manual updating of disqualification notifications and driver records.

“It will reduce operational costs for the RSA and courts and will also enable such information to be shared with gardaí more quickly. Enforcement is a critical tool that acts to modify driver behaviour to reduce risk-taking.”

The department said there had been great collaboration across agencies to achieve this.