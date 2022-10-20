| 13.6°C Dublin

'A massive upset' - family of hit-and-run victim demand all disqualified motorists be taken off the road

Aisling Reid of Parc road safety group, whose cousin, Karl Robertson, was killed by a hit-and-run driver who had been disqualified from driving. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Aisling Reid of Parc road safety group, whose cousin, Karl Robertson, was killed by a hit-and-run driver who had been disqualified from driving. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ralph Riegel

A family who lost a young man in a hit-and-run incident involving an already disqualified driver have pleaded with road safety agencies to provide the “final piece of the puzzle” to allow a new data-sharing platform help track down rogue motorists.

The plea from the family of the late Karl Robertson came as road safety campaigners Parc (Promoting Awareness, Responsibility and Care on our roads) expressed alarm that one road safety agency has a “ghost file”, in which details of disqualified drivers cannot be matched with their licences.

