A marriage made in heaven – Dunnes Stores’ Joanne Hynes wedding collection launches in style

From left, Joanne Hynes 'Muse Lady sequin wedding dress (€200), available from June 16, as part of the 'Fall Hard for Love' collection from Dunnes Stores; Hynes embellished wedding dress (€400); the designer's winter white lace wedding coat (€250) and velvet headband (€100).

It’s a first for Dunnes Stores this week as they launch a bridal range and customers get the chance to say “Yes” to a Joanne Hynes wedding dress.

The limited edition ‘Fall Hard for Love’ 13-piece collection was designed by Hynes for a wedding, a party and a runaway bride.

Prices start at €50 for a logo cotton tee shirt with faux pearls, sea shells, crystals and a lace frill on the short sleeves. The most expensive piece is a knee-length, V- neck embellished dress with sequins and crystals costing €400.

The new collection is bound to have devoted Hynes fans and future brides and guests up early on Friday as it will only be on sale in three stores around the country, starting at 8am at the store on Bandon Road, Cork; 8.30am in St Stephen's Green Centre; and 9am at Eyre Square in Galway.

A breakfast-time preview of the collection at Dunnes HQ today revealed a classic “fit and flare” lace coat dress with trapped lace flowers. It has a collar, narrow studded belt, deep cuffs and white hemline, and costs €250. Designed in 3D floral lace trapped between two layers of sheer mesh, it can be worn as a dress, with a slip underneath, or as a coat.

Headband (€100), top (€250), sequin top (€180), clutch bag €275

The “Muse Lady” has been a signature motif in Hynes’ collections for Dunnes Stores since 2016 and she pops up in the campaign hero “Muse Lady” sequin dress in this new wedding collection.

The shimmering sequinned dress (€200), with black panels on the side, slit on the front and black bows on the shoulders, ticks lots of boxes – from a wedding day “I do” look to rehearsal dinner, dancing glam, hen-party gem or indeed stylish bridesmaids at a black-tie wedding.

The “Muse Lady” graphic also turns up in narrow-legged trousers (€150) and a short-cropped blazer (€200) which look strong worn together or as separates. There are winter white and cream separates and accessories, including an A-line shirt jacket with rich lace foliage on the draped panel swing back (€120), while an embroidered patch at the hem echoes the positive sentiment “Make Your Hope Jump”.

Joanne Hynes' rose sequin top with foliage on back (€180)

There are many pieces that will appeal beyond the wedding market such as the white shirt, the Muse Lady cropped blazer trouser suit, a versatile pearl belt (€120) and the Rose-sequinned jacket in ice cream tones with 3D lace back (€180). The crystal-embellished clutch bag costing €275 was a real favourite at the press preview.

Hynes explained how the embellished dress in the Fall Hard For Love collection was inspired by a dress she designed in 2006.

The designer said that the Muse Lady dress is easy to wear, “and it is meant for an occasion whether to get married in, to go to an event in, to be great in”.

The coat dress has storm flaps and an everyday silhouette cut in lace. Hynes described the cotton shirt with lace back and three dimensional flowers as “high octane, but not too much”.

The Tuam-born designer will be in the Galway store on Friday for the launch and in the Dublin store on Saturday to meet customers.