'A lucky escape' for pair rescued from Howth cliff this afternoon

The Irish Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Team from Howth along with Coast Guard Rescue 116 attended the scene. Photo: Irish Coast Guard

A teenage boy and an adult male were dramatically airlifted from the rugged cliff face near the famous Bailey Lighthouse in Howth earlier today.

The pair, who are understood to be family members, had started their ascent of the 100-foot high cliff face near the Bailey Lighthouse from the shoreline at Whitewater Brook when they got stuck about halfway up the cliff around 1:30pm, according to Irish Coast Guard spokesman Fergus Cooney.

As they struggled to ascend the cliff face, the teenage boy fell and suffered an injury to his ankle while they were stranded in a “very precarious position on the cliffs requiring immediate extraction.”

The alarm was raised by numerous spectators who immediately alerted the Coast Guard and Emergency Services, he said.

“The Irish Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Team from Howth along with Coast Guard Rescue 116 (helicopter) were tasked,” he said.

Both teams responded immediately and found the pair stranded on the cliff face where there was a 50-foot drop to the rocky shoreline below, he said.

“A Coast Guard Rescue 116 paramedic winched the two casualties to the Howth Cliff Rescue team above. The teenager had survived a leg injury from a fall while trying to ascend, he was stretchered back up the cliff path to an ambulance,” he said.

Fortunately, the incident had a happy ending thanks to concerned spectators who alerted the appropriate people in time, he added.

“This was a lucky escape for the two casualties. Due to the quick response by the public in calling 999 and giving an accurate location of the incident, rescue teams were able to quickly deploy,” Mr Cooney said.

The boy was treated in hospital for a sprained ankle with the adult male did not require hospital treatment.

“We would continue to encourage people to contact the Coast Guard on 999 or 112 if they see someone who may get into trouble on the water, cliffs or beach. Never assume somebody else has made the call,” Mr Cooney added.

Online Editors