‘A loving mum and a doting wife’ – Tributes paid to mother-of-three Michaela Curran who died in road crash

A woman who died in a serious road crash incident in Co Down on Tuesday afternoon has been named by police as 35-year-old mum-of-three Michaela Curran.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the Bishops Brae Avenue area of Downpatrick.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed Ms Curran – who was from the local area – passed away at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Curran on social media, with friends describing her as a “diamond”.

One friend wrote online: “I remember first time I met you in your home, just this open minded determined young woman.

“You never pretended to be anything else but your true self, a loving mum, those boys your first and last thought every day, such an amazing mum, a doting wife to Kyle, your wee auntie and granny the centre of your world.”

Local Downpatrick SDLP councillor Gareth Sharvin said his thoughts are prayers were with Ms Curran’s family.

"Our community is in shock and extremely saddened by the news of the accident on Bishop Brae Avenue in Downpatrick,” he said.

“I know the Downpatrick community will pull together to support the family at this time. Thank you to emergency services who attended the scene of the tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Michaela’s husband, children, and the Curran/Walsh/Gordon family circle at this difficult time.”

PSNI Inspector Porter said: “Officers, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision in the Bishops Brae area of the town just after 2.30pm. Sadly, Michaela passed away at the scene.

“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.

“The road was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.

“Our enquiries are continuing.”