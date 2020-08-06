'A lovely young man' - tributes paid to 15-year-old who died after fall at Powerscourt Waterfall

Lewis Fleming, a pupil of Coleraine Grammar School who died in a tragic accident at a waterfall in Powerscourt in Enniskerry, County Wicklow. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

A teenage boy who tragically died after losing his footing at Powerscourt Waterfall has been described as a "lovely young man"

Lewis Fleming (15) from Ballymoney in Co Antrim had been visiting the Powerscourt Waterfall in Wicklow when the tragedy happened on Wednesday.

The principal of Coleraine Grammar School where Lewis was a pupil said: “The whole school community is devastated to hear of the tragic death of Lewis Fleming on holiday in Co Wicklow, which Gardai are treating as an accident,” a statement said.

“Lewis was a lovely young man, about to enter Year 12, who contributed hugely to school life in the classroom, on the rugby field, the athletics track and in the swimming pool.

“Lewis had a wide circle of friends, a great sense of fun and will be sorely missed by everyone. I personally found Lewis to be an engaging, pleasant pupil who was always happy to have a chat.

“This is a real tragedy and a terrible loss for Lewis's whole family and for our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lewis's family at this tragic time,” the statement concluded.

Swim Ulster is deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of 15 year old Lewis Fleming from Ballymoney... Posted by Swim Ulster on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Independent Councillor Stephanie Quigley, a friend of Lewis’s mother said: “Death of a loved one is always difficult but the loss of such a young vibrant boy with his whole precious life ahead is just the worst nightmare for a parent.

“The Fleming family are a devoted family and I am heartbroken to hear this sad news. For a family holiday to end in such a way is just so terribly sad. Our deepest condolences to Gillian, Angus and their young boys at this difficult time. They will be in our thoughts and prayers now and days ahead,” she added.

North Down DUP MLA Mervyn Storey also paid tribute to the teenager.

"As the news emerged this morning of the tragic accident in Co Wicklow, it was with a sense of great sadness to learn of another family who have been bereaved in this way. No one can begin to imagine the sorry the family are going through.

"Our thoughts and Prayers are with them as they face the coming days."

Councillor Ivor Wallace said that the local community in Ballymoney are devastated by the tragedy.

"Everybody here is in shock. The north coast has been affected quite a bit by tragedy this summer, especially when it comes to water. I would advise everyone to take as many precautions as possible when anywhere near water."

The tragedy unfolded at around 2.30pm on Wednesday after the teenager fell from the waterfall.

Emergency services rushed to the location but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai cordoned off the area for a time while they conducted a forensic examination.

The boy's remains were taken to the mortuary at St Colmcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem examination was scheduled to be carried out.

An official with the Irish Coast Guard said they had received a request for assistance to airlift another male who was stuck at the top of the waterfall.

The Dublin Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter was dispatched and the second male was airlifted to safety and did not require additional assistance.

Volunteers from the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team also took part in the operation.

Online Editors