‘A lovely man’ – doctor who rushed to Creeslough scene pays tribute to neighbour killed in blast

Mourners hold candles during a moment of silence in Castlefinn, Co Donegal, at the vigil for victims of an explosion at the Applegreen filling station in Creeslough.

A doctor who rushed to the scene of the Creeslough tragedy in which ten people died has told how he did not realise one of the victims was his neighbour until afterwards.

Dr Dan Gill, who is a GP based in nearby Falcarragh, was a neighbour of one of the 10 victims, James O’Flaherty.

Dr Gill arrived at the scene of the explosion on Friday afternoon and said he did not know what to expect.

“We both built houses together quite near the village centre, he was a lovely man, quiet, humorous, he was from Australia and I’m also half Australian, so we had lots to talk about,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He was very, very attached to his son Hamish, they were always around together. It’s just terrible. He married a lovely Donegal woman Treacy, I think they were living in Scotland before here and then they moved home.

“He’s an engineer, he worked from home so every time I drove in by the house, I could see him standing at a big bank of computers doing his job. I found out he had died when I got to the scene, it was shocking.

“When I got there, there was a lot of ambulance staff, the locals were there in force in a big, long line hauling out bricks. Most of the people with the major trauma had already left the scene which is a credit to the emergency services.”

The community in Donegal has been rallying together to support the families of the 10 victims who died following the explosion at a petrol station on Friday.

Local people are braced for an incredibly difficult week as funerals begin to take place.

Editor of the Creeslough View Marie Duffy said people are “shell-shocked” following the tragedy on Friday.

“It’s a real cliché, but there are no real words to describe how people are feeling. Lots of people are just in shock and I suppose it’s not until the next few days as funerals take place and people try to go back to their lives that are changed forever, it won’t be until that happens that people really start to feel the impact,” she told RTÉ.

Ms Duffy said there are a number of people offering their homes to accommodate family members travelling home for the funerals.

“People from all over the world have been sending us messages of support, families who have been touched but can’t make it home,” she said.

“At the moment, we’ve about 15 houses in nearby areas that have been offered, we’ve got single rooms and donations are coming in, people are just trying to help. There will be a lot of people coming home for funerals.

“The community are being supported fantastically by health professionals and psychologists, but I suppose it’s as the fuss dies down, the media disappear, the politicians go home that people are left grieving and this isn’t going to be solved in weeks or months, this is a generational thing and we’re going to need support going forward for the years ahead.”

Sinn Féin councillor for Glenties John Shéamuis Ó Fearraig said his daughter was friends with Jessica Gallagher, one of the 10 victims.

“Jessica was a lovely girl, very bubbly and she met my daughter through her sister, and they remained friends. My daughter is travelling from Belfast to attend Jessica’s funeral,” he said.

“It’s very sad that a young person of 24 years of age be taken away from this world at such a young age with her whole life ahead of her.

“It’s heartbreaking, she was a globetrotter, and the community is just heartbroken.”

Mr Ó Fearraig said the entire Creeslough community is going through a lot of pain.

“It was total mayhem that happened on Friday, the local community ran to help the casualties on the scene, a lot of screaming and panicking,” he said.

“There was no fire, no smoke, it was just unbelievable you would think it was a dream, but it wasn’t, it was reality. That is the worst thing that I have seen as a local representative, but nothing compared to this have I ever seen in my life.”

Former teacher at Mulroy College in Milford Dr Martin Gormley offered his condolences to the 10 victims and their families and wished those injured a “speedy recovery”.

Dr Gormley said the school will be supporting students over the coming weeks and months as a priority and during “those long winter nights”.

He said today would be the “most difficult” day in the history of Mulroy College, where victims Leona Harper and James Monaghan were students.

“Yesterday afternoon as part of the critical incident plan within the school the principal Fiona Temple made the school available to the community. We had parents, students, past members of staff and the families there, everybody coming together,” he said.

“It was a very sad occasion, but it did give the students a chance to talk about both James and Leona and we also had members of the Martin present too, the four children there. The primary objective of the school is to support the children.

“Hugh (Leona’s father) was there yesterday, and he shared lots of stories about Leona, very proud of his daughter. Donna (Leona’s mother) was also present, Leona was a keen rugby player she also recently had a keen interest in boxing following the exploits of Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington.

“They spoke vividly, walking through the door and seeing little memories of Leona, passing her bedroom and seeing her toothbrush in the bathroom, all very small things but so, so sad.”